ORYX Gaming Live with Lottoland

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has gone live with Lottoland, and is now supplying its full portfolio of quality casino games to the internationally renowned operator.



The partnership gives Lottoland seamless access to a library of 8,000+ games from 80+ premium suppliers, as well as exciting new releases from ORYX Gaming’s content roadmap.

Available via ORYX Hub, popular slots from the supplier’s proprietary catalogue is included as part of the agreement, together with premium games from partnered, top tier studios. ORYX Hub and its content is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and certified and approved in 14 major jurisdictions.

Lottoland is the world’s largest online lotto betting operator and in addition to lottery, scratchcard and Instant Win products offers a wide casino product portfolio to its customers.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Lottoland is a brand which needs no introduction and will be a key partner as we look to expand our business into new markets. Our diverse portfolio of lottery and casino content will make a valuable addition to its online offering and we are looking forward to a partnership with longstanding success.”

Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland: “ORYX Gaming’s library provides a wide range of titles that have something to offer in the market that we operate in. We have been impressed with the quality of content available through ORYX Hub, with games that will help us to deliver a first-rate gaming experience for all our customers.

“ORYX offers not only an impressive content library but also vast expertise and advanced marketing tools such as promotions, leaderboards, tournaments and jackpots.”

ORYX Hub provides operators with simple and quick access to a large portfolio of certified and compliant casino content, as well as its lottery and sportsbook product, with one contract and one integration.

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

