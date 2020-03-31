Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 30 March 2020

The Ministry would like to report that the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 47 samples. One of these, a contact of the third case, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry would like to advise the nation that the three cases reported by Mashonaland East province are cases which had already been reported as Harare cases, as they had been managed at Wilkins Hospital, Harare.

To date, Zimbabwe has 8 confirmed cases, including one death as shown in the table below.

Cumulative tests done to date: 241 Positive test results: 8 Negative test results: 233 Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe Case No. Date of diagnosis Age Gender Travel history Location Clinical condition 1 20/03/2020 38yrs M United Kingdom Vic. Falls Stable, Mild disease 2 21/03/2020 30yrs M USA Harare Died 3 24/03/2020 52yrs M Dubai Mash East T Stable, Mild disease 4 26/03/2020 24yrs F USA Harare Stable, Mild disease 5 26/03/2020 30yrs M None — Contact of Case 2 Harare Stable, Mild disease 6 27/03/2020 40yrs F None — Contact of Case 3 Mash East Stable, Mild disease 7 27/03/2020 24yrs F None — Contact of Case 3 Mash East Stable, Miid disease 8 30/03/2020 21yrs M None — Contact of Case 3 Mash East Stable, Mild disease

This time marked the beginning of the 21-day total lockdown period.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub.

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.



