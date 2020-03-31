Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Message to all refugees in Ethiopia on COVID-19

Dear refugees,

As you are aware, the world today is facing a serious health crisis caused by COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus. On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared this a pandemic, which means that it is affecting the whole world, and Ethiopia now has confirmed eleven cases as of today. They are all in quarantine in a special facility in Addis Ababa. This communication is to inform you how UNHCR and its partners are responding to COVID-19 in Ethiopia, and what you can do to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus in your communities.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2QYVyCT



