CHAMPIGNON APPOINTS UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO CLINICAL ADVISOR, PHARMACOGNOSIST TO SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTC: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company focused on applying novel and natural treatment protocols to address a broad range of disorders and deficiencies with an emphasis on psychedelic medicine, continues to augment its Special Advisory Committee with the addition of key individuals experienced in highly regulated industries primed for rapid growth. To this accord, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jay Kheita, ACPR, to its Special Advisory Committee, where he will help lead the integration of Champignon’s novel and natural treatment protocols into its existing consumer packaged goods (“CPGs”) portfolio.



Champignon's Special Advisory Committee continues to evaluate the potential positive effects of its novel and natural treatment protocols and ongoing pre-clinical trials on individuals suffering from indications such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injuries (TBI), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders.

Mr. Khetia holds pharmacy licences in Canada, Australia and England and is a graduate of the University of Brighton, where he achieved an honours degree in pharmacy specializing in pharmacognosy, the study of medicinal plants. Khetia is also a founder of AltMed Capital Corp., a leading Canadian psychedelic medicine clinic operator, IP aggregator and solutions provider, and is currently a clinical advisor at the Leslie Dan faculty of pharmacy at the University of Toronto.

Khetia strongly believes that alternative health innovations have the potential to treat patients for various chronic diseases, including PTSD, depression and anxiety, thus creating a strong synergy with Champignon’s ongoing psychedelic medicine focused studies and pre-clinical activities.

Gareth Birdsall, CEO of Champignon stated, “We are pleased to welcome Jay to Champignon’s Special Advisory Committee, where he will function as a cornerstone advisor throughout our pursuit to develop and deploy precision medicine focused formulations and delivery systems.”

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTC: SHRMF) is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products, as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting pre-clinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Champignon Brands described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .



