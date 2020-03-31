BioSolar Releases Company Update on its Battery Technology Development Program

Company anticipates adding a new EV battery material technology program

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC)(“BioSolar” or the “Company”), today provided an update from Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Lee, outlining the next steps for the Company’s EV battery technology development.



“I’d like to preface this corporate message by addressing the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on social and economic health,” said Dr. Lee. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have contracted the virus, the medical community, first responders, and American and global workers who continue to move society forward during these troubling times. Although the current capital markets environment is extremely volatile, our commitment to EV battery technology development is unfazed and we will continue to issue updates as they occur.”

The Company provided the following updates on previously announced objectives in the development of its EV battery technology:

Completed the second batch of commercial prototypes for power tool application that incorporate additional 21700 cell design work. Initial test results of the prototype cells indicate substantial improvement in power and energy capabilities. The Company expects to pursue additional developmental steps designed to demonstrate the technology’s commercial viability after further comprehensive testing and analysis expected to be performed by potential manufacturing and development partners.



the second batch of commercial prototypes for power tool application that incorporate additional 21700 cell design work. Initial test results of the prototype cells indicate substantial improvement in power and energy capabilities. The Company expects to pursue additional developmental steps designed to demonstrate the technology’s commercial viability after further comprehensive testing and analysis expected to be performed by potential manufacturing and development partners. Continuing the collaboration with existing technology development partners to build and demonstrate success for commercial grade Li-ion batteries incorporating the Company’s Si anode material and additive technologies.



the collaboration with existing technology development partners to build and demonstrate success for commercial grade Li-ion batteries incorporating the Company’s Si anode material and additive technologies. Preparing to commence a development program for a new material processing technology to produce Silicon Oxide Composite anode material, one that specifically targets the EV battery market. Silicon Oxide Composite Anode has recently received significant interest because of its superior cycle and calendar life performance, as well as the potential to lower the cost for electric vehicle application.

“BioSolar has made significant progress towards its goal of developing technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries – all critical objectives for the majority of energy storage applications in high growth markets,” said Dr. Lee. “We believe we are on track for the development and demonstration of our performance boosting silicon additive material technology, and we will also seek to develop a new material processing technology to lower the cost of a promising category of silicon anode material for EV battery application.”

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing breakthrough technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The need for such breakthroughs is critical to meet the expected demand of the rapidly growing global electric vehicle battery market, which is forecast to exceed $90 billion by 2025.



A lithium-ion battery contains two major parts, a lithium-filled cathode and a lithium-receiving anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides of the battery. BioSolar is developing innovative technologies that will enable the use of inexpensive silicon as the anode material to create next generation high energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.



Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based backsheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United Stated Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations Contact :

Tom Becker

BioSolar, Inc.

ir@biosolar.com

(877) 904-3733





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.