Global Audio Equipment Market Major Company Analysis Includes - Harman International, Dynaudio, Bose, KEF

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global audio equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of about -1.65% and reach $31.23 billion by 2023. The audio equipment market is expected to be driven by growing demand for wireless audio devices. The demand for wireless audio devices is growing rapidly due to changing consumers’ behavior in media consumption and increasing popularity of mobile devices. However, regulations by governments have always been challenging to the audio equipment market as loudspeaker usage is one of the main reasons for noise pollution.

The audio equipment market consists of sales of audio equipment and related services that are used for entertainment, musical instrument amplification, motor vehicles, and public addresses. Audio equipment includes devices that are used for recording, reproducing, and processing sound. Audio equipment includes speaker systems, stereo equipment, and amplifiers for musical instruments and public address systems.

The global audio equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The audio equipment market is segmented into loudspeakers, microphones, amplifiers, turntables, and others.

By Geography - The global audio equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American audio equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global audio equipment market.

Trends In The Audio Equipment Market

The demand for wireless audio equipment market is increasing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, tablets and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers. Such consumer behavior is driving the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected speakers.

With increase in disposable income, technological advances, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global audio equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Sennheiser, Yamaha, Audio-Technica, Shure, AKG, Blue, Lewitt Audio, Sony, Takstar, and MIPRO.

