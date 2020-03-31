Bahrain develops robust telecoms infrastructure for the future

Bahrain - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

The telecommunications sector in Bahrain is robust and progressive and it contributes about 4% a year to the Kingdom’s GDP. Bahrain is striving to drive further growth in the telecoms sector in 2020 by ensuring it is competitive and adaptable to market dynamics.

The major telecoms operators include Batelco, STC Bahrain and Zain Bahrain. The industry is regulated by Telecommunications Regulator (TRA) which has been working hard to resolve any regulatory or spectrum hurdles in readiness for 5G. This government support, along with proactive operators, resulted in Batelco launching the first commercial 5G network in Bahrain in mid-2019.

Batelco also undertook a significant operational restructure in 2019 and launched Bahrain’s National Broadband Network operated by BNET. Bahrain’s telecommunications industry is guided by its Fourth National Telecommunications Plan which focuses on fibre-optic infrastructure deployment and establishing affordable prices for high-speed access.

Overall, the mobile broadband sector is poised for growth with 4G networks in place and a high mobile subscriber penetration paving the way for adoption.

This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Bahrain’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts through to 2024.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector may experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production and a decline in consumer spending on telecoms services. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries. Please also note: Industry forecasts contained in this report have not taken Coronavirus into consideration as it is yet largely unknown what the long-term impact will be.

Key developments:

There is evidence that fixed-broadband penetration is rising in Bahrain.

In mid-2019 the TRA renewed the mobile frequency licences held by Batelco and Zain for another ten-year period.

Zain Bahrain’s data revenues have been steadily increasing since at least 2015.

The TRA was offering more mobile spectrum for tender in mid-2019.

Batelco’s split into two divisions was formally finalised in May 2019.

Companies covered in this report include:

Batelco, STC Bahrain, Zain Bahrain, Kalaam Telecom.

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Middle East - regional market comparison Introduction Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Historical overview Market analsis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Overview Telecom sector liberalisation in Bahrain First National Telecommunications Plan Second National Telecommunications Plan Third National Telecommunications Plan Fourth National Telecommunications Plan Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) licences Interconnect Access Number portability Privatisation Wholesaling Mobile network developments Mobile licenses Subscriber registration Prepaid subscriber registration SIM card verification Roaming tariff reduction Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) OTT providers Spectrum developments

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile voice Prepaid Mobile broadband statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G GSM, 3G Major mobile operators Batelco Zain Bahrain STC Bahrain Mobile handsets

Fixed-line broadband market Historical overview Market analysis Fixed broadband statistics

Fixed network operators Overview Bahrain telecommunications company (Batelco) Alternative operators Kalaam Telecom

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network International infrastructure Submarine/terrestrial cable networks Satellite networks Noor-sat (acquired by Eutelsat)

Smart infrastructure E-banking and e-payments

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Bahrain - 2020

Table 2 – Bahrain - GDP and inflation – 2012 – 2020

Table 3 – Bahrain – current operators and services - 2019

Table 4 – Bahrain - telecom sector revenue – 2006 – 2018

Table 5 – Bahrain - telecom sector revenue breakdown – 2013 – 2018

Table 6 – Bahrain - mobile sector ARPU – 2013 – 2018

Table 7 – Bahrain - mobile number accepted portability requests – 2017 – Q1 2019

Table 8 – Bahrain - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 2009 – 2024

Table 9 – Bahrain - total prepaid mobile subscribers - 2009 – Q1 2019

Table 10 – Bahrain - retail mobile market revenue – 2012 – 2018

Table 11 – Bahrain - mobile ARPS – 2012 – 2018

Table 12 – Bahrain - mobile subscribers with active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2010 – 2024

Table 13 – Batelco Bahrain – revenue by segment – 2018; 2019

Table 14 – Batelco total group mobile subscribers – 2008 – Q1 2018

Table 15 – Zain Bahrain – revenue, EBITDA and ARPU - 2008 – 2019

Table 16 - Zain Bahrain – market share of mobile data revenues – 2015 – 2019

Table 17 – Bahrain - fixed broadband subscribers – 2009 - 2024

Table 18 – Batelco revenue for Group and Bahrain – 2009 – 2019

Table 19 – Bahrain - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2020

Table 20 – Historic – Bahrain - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2008

Table 21 – Historic – Bahrain - fixed lines in service and teledensity - 1995 – 2008

Table 22 – Historic - Bahrain - telecom sector revenue – 2006; 2007

Table 23 – Historic - Bahrain - total prepaid mobile subscribers - 1999 – 2008

Table 24 – Historic - Batelco revenue for Group and Bahrain – 2005 – 2008

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Middle East – mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 2 – Middle East – fixed and mobile broadband subscriber penetration

Chart 3 – Mobile subscriptions forecast to rise in Bahrain – 2009 – 2024

Chart 4 – Bahrain mobile broadband subscriber growth – 2009 – 2024





