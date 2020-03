Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements, Management Report of Fund Performance for the year ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to release its annual management report of fund performance and audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019. These documents, together with the Company's annual information form and the report of the Company's independent review committee for the year ending December 31, 2019 can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.dkincomecorp.com .



For further information contact: Dillon Cameron Kelsey Dunwoodie Chief Executive Officer and Director Chief Financial Officer Deans Knight Income Corporation Deans Knight Income Corporation (604)669-0212 (604)669-0212

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.