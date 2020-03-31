Junshi Biosciences Announces Approval of Proposed A-Share Listing by the Listing Committee for the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) STAR Market

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today the approval of its proposed A-share listing by the Listing Committee for the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) STAR Market.



On March 30, 2020, the application for the Proposed A-Share Listing of the Company was approved at the Seventh Meeting of the Listing Committee of the STAR Market Stock Listing Committee for 2020. The Proposed A-Share Listing is subject to approval of registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The Company will make an announcement when it is appropriate regarding the progress of the Proposed A-Share Listing under the relevant laws and regulations.

Disclosed in a regulatory filing by Junshi dated on September 24, 2019. Pursuant to the applicable PRC laws and regulations including the Business Rules of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations System and the Guidelines for the Suspension and Resumption of Transfer of Quoted Companies on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations System, the Company applied for a trading suspension of its domestic shares on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (“NEEQ”) effective as of September 25, 2019. The trading of the Company’s H shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will not be affected by this application for listing on the SSE STAR Market, and the trading of H Shares will not be suspended accordingly.

Established in 2012, Junshi Biosciences is committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class drugs through original innovation and becoming a pioneer in the area of translational medicine to provide patients with effective and affordable treatment options. On December 24, 2018, Junshi Biosciences was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with the stock code: 1877.HK. The Company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 21 drug candidates with therapeutic areas covering cancer, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurologic diseases. Product types include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody drug conjugates, and small molecule drugs. With a combined 33,000L fermentation capacity in two GMP facilities at Shanghai and Wujiang, Junshi has established the manufacturing infrastructure to support commercialization and provide our partners and patients with high-quality products through a global supply chain network. For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com/en/Index.html

