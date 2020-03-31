Writers of the Future Volume 35 Named 2019 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future Volume 35 has received multiple recognitions for excellence in SF&F

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35 has been recognized as a finalist in the 22nd annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.

To stand out among so many wonderful submissions, a book has to be exceptional.” — Foreword Managing Editor, Michelle Anne Schingler

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Galaxy Press is pleased to announce L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35 has been recognized as a finalist in the 22nd annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2019. After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 55 genres were submitted for consideration, the list of finalists was determined by Foreword’s editorial team. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword’s readership—from across the country.The complete list of finalists can be found at www.forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2019/ “One of the most difficult jobs our editors have at Foreword is determining which books will move to the Finalist round of the INDIES,” said Victoria Sutherland, publisher. “We saw such impressive work this year, and it was extremely difficult to cull this list.”“To stand out among so many wonderful submissions, a book has to be exceptional,” says Managing Editor, Michelle Anne Schingler. “We’re proud to attach our names to each and every book selected as a finalist, and we’re eager to learn how the judges received these extraordinary picks.”John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press stated, “This makes the fourth recognition for volume 35, an accomplishment we are very proud of: The NYC Big Book Award for Best Anthology, Critters Annual Readers Poll for Best Anthology, the Benjamin Franklin Award Finalist in the Science Fiction category to be announced April 3, and now the Indie Book Award. It is also recognition for the amazingly talented writers and artists and the judges who selected them.”Winners in each genre—along with Editor’s Choice Prize winners and Foreword’s INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced on June 17, 2020.Founded in 1998, Foreword Magazine, Inc. is the publisher of the only review journal completely devoted to independent publishing: Foreword Reviews, a Folio: award-winning bimonthly print review journal. Foreword exclusively covers university and independent (non “Big 5”) publishers, the books they publish, and their authors. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan.The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.For more information on the Contest or upcoming release, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

