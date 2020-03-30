Flair Airlines Announces Social Distancing Inflight and Schedule Rationalization

Flair Airlines Implements Social Distancing Practices and Rationalizes Schedule

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its concerted response to the coronavirus outbreak, Flair Airlines has taken measures to implement social distancing practices and rationalized its schedule through June 15th to reflect its dual duty as corporate citizen and provider of critical air transportation services. “As an airline, we take our civic responsibility during this time with profound seriousness. Part of that responsibility is acting appropriately responsive to dynamic circumstance,” said Jim Scott, Flair CEO. Social Distancing Efforts to increase social distancing will be made from boarding to baggage. • Gate agents and flight attendants may now move passengers to other seats to create a more comfortable environment when time and flight loads permit. • The seat assignment algorithm has been modified to spread out passengers and restrict access to middle seats wherever possible. • The cadence of the boarding process has been slowed to create space between passengers. • Baggage handler partners have been instructed to increase separation of items on the carousel. “Flair committed at the outset of the outbreak to meet this challenge with leadership and resolve. These actions expand on rigorous sanitization protocol previously put in place,” said John Mullins, VP, Guest Experience and Airports. “Flair’s focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of our passengers, frontline team, and the communities we service is singular.” Schedule Rationalization In making scheduling decisions and policy changes, Flair leans heavily on the guidance of government officials and health authorities. The airline’s vital role in facilitating the movements of Canadians around the country as people return to their homes and families and are called into duty is also taken into account. Situational assessments are made constantly and in real-time to balance evolving federal and provincial directives with our role in getting Canadians where they need to go. Having evaluated the current situation and listened to feedback from passengers, Flair has rationalized its schedule to reduce service to core routes. Flair remains agile to make adjustments as the situation transpires. About Flair Airlines Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent low-fare carrier, is democratizing domestic airfare to make it affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Flair’s summer schedule includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John. For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

John Mullins, Vice-President of Guest Experience and Airports Flair Airlines media@flyflair.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.