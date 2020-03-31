EZ Mold Inspections Provides Vista, CA with Mold Testing Services in San Diego County

EZ Mold Inspections offers mold testing services in Vista, CA

EZ Mold Inspections expands mold testing services in San Diego County by adding Vista, CA to its service area.

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in the Murrieta-Temecula area, EZ Mold Inspections continues expanding in San Diego's North County region and now provides mold testing in Vista, CA. The mold inspection company brings decades of expertise and insights in real estate and mold inspections as well as mold testing. The company now serves seven cities in San Diego County including Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, and Vista, CA.

"Vista residents deserve honest and ethical mold inspection and testing services," stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. "In contrast to other mold inspection companies, we treat every client with respect, honesty, integrity, and superior customer service."

Mr. Armstrong has a strong reputation throughout San Diego County for his genuine care, honest answers, and ethical business standards. EZ Mold Inspections only offers mold inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, clients can have peace of mind knowing they are working with an independent, third party with no conflict of interest. Homeowners in Vista, CA can watch the company’s video at https://youtu.be/hEieC3QIeIs

If you suspect a hidden mold problem, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests hiring an experienced professional who will take precautions at potential sites of mold growth. The EPA also recommends hiring mold testing professionals like EZ Mold Inspections who have "specific experience in designing mold sampling protocols, sampling methods, and interpreting results.” Some clients choose EZ Mold Inspections specifically because Mr. Armstrong understands and can accurately interpret mold testing lab reports while many mold inspectors cannot comprehend lab results.

About EZ Mold Inspections

Located in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and mold testing services in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company’s Founder, Robert Armstrong, has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

