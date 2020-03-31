U.S. Money Reserve Wins Best of Category at 2020 AdSphere™ Awards Honoring Top Direct-To-Consumer TV Advertisers

The U.S Money Reserve creative team works to produce direct-to-consumer TV spots. U.S. Money Reserve

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Money Reserve has been named the winner of a Best of Category Award by the 2020 AdSphere™ Awards. The Awards honor the top advertisers and brands in the direct-response television industry and are presented by DRMetrix, the leading industry research company.

Recognized for the fourth consecutive year in the highly competitive direct-response television (DRTV) industry, U.S. Money Reserve won this year for short-form products in the “Financial” awards category.

“It is always an honor to receive recognition from the AdSphere Awards as it highlights the strength and determination of our marketing, media, and production teams,” said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. “Our team creates and produces incredible creative work. I’m proud to see them honored once again among well-recognized brands in the direct-response television industry.”

The AdSphere™ awards recognize top advertisers and brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the direct-to-consumer television industry. The complete list of AdSphere™ Award winners can be found online at drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html.

“The direct-to-consumer television industry grew to over 17.8 billion on national networks in 2019,” says Joseph Gray, CEO, DRMetrix. Since inception, the Adsphere™ research system has expanded its monitoring coverage to over 130 networks detecting over 56 million airings, 60,000 creatives, and over 11,000 direct-to-consumer brands.

The 2019 AdSphere Awards winners will be recognized during PDMI West in San Diego on September 15, 2020.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America’s Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation’s largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world’s largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve’s uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

About DRMetrix

DRMetrix, the industry’s leading television research company, monitors over 130 national television networks, tracking all short-form, 5-min, and long-form commercials that include web addresses, mobile app response, SMS, or toll-free numbers. The AdSphere™ Awards recognizes top direct-to-consumer advertisers and brands across Brand/DR, Lead Generation, Short-Form Product, and Long-Form industry classifications.



