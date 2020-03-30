Legacy Management Support Achieves Highest Level of Recognition for Safety Program

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management Support (LMS) has met the requirements for outstanding safety and health programs.

LMS was formally recognized with a Star award within the DOE Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The Star award is the highest level of recognition within the program.

“I’m proud of the work we accomplished in 2019 to reenergize our program and achieve Star status,” said Stephen Browning, program manager and vice president of Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. “The significant changes that we made in a short time are a huge achievement that reflects the focus and commitment of our workforce and our continued strong partnership with Legacy Management.”

Navarro and its teaming partners hold the Legacy Management (LM) contract.

“Safety doesn’t happen by itself,” said LM Director Carmelo Melendez. “It took all of us to create a cultural mindset in how we think, plan, execute, and look out for each other. Maintaining this mindset each day will ensure that our priorities remain where they need to be.”

DOE initiated VPP in 1994 to promote safety and health excellence through cooperative efforts among labor, management, and government at DOE contractor sites. Similar to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's program, VPP provides several proven benefits to participating sites, including improved labor/management relations, reduced workplace injuries and illnesses, increased employee involvement, improved morale, reduced absenteeism, and public recognition.

To attain Star status, LMS closely coordinated with LM to carry out extensive efforts in the areas of management leadership, employee involvement, work site analysis, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training.

“It’s really a tribute to the LM and LMSP staff and how we work as one team with one mission,” said Emily Millikin, manager of Environment, Safety, Health, and Quality. “We have a positive safety culture that includes treating people with respect.”