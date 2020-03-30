Syncora Holdings Ltd. Announces Shareholders Elect Directors at 2019 Annual General Meeting and Support Other Board Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. (“Company”) announced that at the Company’s 2019 Annual General meeting, shareholders elected the following Directors standing for re-election to the Board of Directors to hold office until the 2020 Annual General Meeting: Alan J. Carr and Frank C. Puleo.



Shareholders also supported the Board's following recommendations: 1) to amend the Company’s bye-laws to declassify the Board effective upon the adjournment of the 2019 Annual General Meeting; 2) to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent accountants; and 3) to refer the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and the Company's amended and restated bye-laws, the Company also presented its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. These statements are available on the Company's website, www.shlholdings.com .

About Syncora Holdings Ltd.

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. For additional information, please visit www.shlholdings.com .

Contacts

Scott Beinhacker

Syncora Holdings Ltd.

(212) 478-3699

investorrelations@shlholdings.com



