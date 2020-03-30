Gold Standard Files 40-F With SEC on EDGAR

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE American: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced that its Form 40-F has been filed with the SEC on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) together with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company further announces, pursuant to disclosure requirements of NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), that its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.



The Company’s Shareholders may, upon request, receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge. To review these documents on the Company’s website, please see https://goldstandardv.com/investors/filings/filings-financials/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Standard,

“Jonathan Awde”

Jonathan Awde, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan Awde

President

Tel: 604-669-5702

Email: info@goldstandardv.com

Website: www.goldstandardv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.