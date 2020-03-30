Trevali Announces Departure of Jessica McDonald from Trevali Board; Appoints Jill Gardiner as Chair of the Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) today announced that Jessica McDonald has stepped down as Chair and a member of Trevali’s Board of Directors. Ms. McDonald joined Trevali’s Board in October 2017 and was appointed Chair of the Board in March 2019, in addition to serving as a member of the Transition Oversight Committee that was formed to oversee the board renewal and leadership transition process at the Company in early 2019.



In these various roles, Ms. McDonald has been instrumental in the progression of the company, particularly the leadership and direction that she provided to the management team during the transition period following her appointment as Chair of the Board, as well as her role in the board renewal process and the recruitment and successful onboarding of Ricus Grimbeek as Trevali’s President and CEO. During Ms. McDonald’s tenure as Chair Trevali also took critical steps to improve its focus on environmental, social and governance issues, including the publication of the Company’s first annual Sustainability Report and the enhancement of a governance framework to enable the Company to successfully meet the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders.

The Company also announced that Jill Gardiner, a director and current Chair of Trevali’s Compensation and Human Resources Committee, has been appointed in the role of Board Chair. Ms. Gardiner joined the Trevali Board in July 2019 having brought with her a wealth of public company board experience, including as a former chair of the board of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., and a strong background in finance, capital markets and corporate governance. She currently sits on the board of Capital Power Corporation and had a distinguished career in investment banking spanning over 20 years.

Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO of Trevali, has been appointed to the Board filling the seat left vacant by Ms. McDonald’s retirement from the Board.

Mr. Grimbeek commented: “On behalf of the management team and my fellow directors, I would like to thank Jessica for her contribution to Trevali. She led the Company through an important transition, and I am personally grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with her over the last year. We are also very grateful that Jill has accepted the appointment as Board Chair. She has made a significant contribution since joining the Board last July and we look forward to taking the Company even further under her leadership.”

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Creaney – Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: bcreaney@trevali.com

Phone: +1 (778) 655-6070

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the board and leadership transitions at Trevali, as well as the Company’s growth strategies and planned development activities. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to management and organizational changes, the ability to optimize and grow the assets and operations of the Company, and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company’s annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

