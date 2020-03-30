TOREX GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AS WELL AS UPDATE ON FILING OF ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its first quarter (“Q1”) 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management. The Company also announces that under an exemption provided under Ontario securities law, it plans to delay the release of the annual information form (the “AIF”) and file it by April 30, 2020.



Q1 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast to discuss the Q1 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET.

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toronto Local or International: 1-416-915-3239

Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351

Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457

Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Filing of Annual Information Form

Pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-102 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the “Instrument”), which provides relief for market participants in meeting certain obligations under Ontario securities law, it expects to delay the filing of its AIF for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects to file the AIF by April 30, 2020.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Instrument, the Company confirms that its directors, officers and other employees are subject to the Company’s Insider Trading Policy and such policy reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company also confirms that there have been no material business developments since February 19, 2020, the date the Company filed its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex, comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and ELD, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

For further information, please contact:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. Fred Stanford

President and CEO

Direct: (647) 260-1502

Email: fred.stanford@torexgold.com Dan Rollins

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: (647) 260-1503

Email: dan.rollins@torexgold.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the date the Company expects to file the Q1 2020 financial and operational results and the date the Company expects to file the AIF. Notwithstanding the Company's efforts, there can be no guarantee that the Company will not face unforeseen delays or disruptions in the preparation and filing of its Q1 2020 financial and operational results and AIF. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, uncertainty involving the continuing impact of COVID-19 and how that will affect the Company’s ability to complete and file the Q1 2020 financial and operational results and the AIF. Forward-looking information is based on such reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.



