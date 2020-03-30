Mobivity Announces 41% Revenue Increase for Fourth Quarter of 2019

Recurring Revenue Run-Rate of $12.3 Million; Expansion of agreement with largest customer supports expectations for continued growth, margin expansion, in 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2019.



2019 Key Performance Metrics

Q4 2019 Revenues increased 41% to $2.7 million compared to $1.9 million in Q4 2018.

Net loss narrowed by 40.5% to $(2.5) million compared to $(4.2) million in Q4 2018.

Full year 2019 revenues of $10.1 million compared to $11.6 million in 2018

2019 net loss, inclusive of $1 million in non-recurring legal fees, of $(8.8) million compared to $(7.2) million in 2018

Executed an expanded five-year agreement on December 31 st , 2019 with its largest customer to add an additional $2.5 million in annual recurring revenues.

, 2019 with its largest customer to add an additional $2.5 million in annual recurring revenues. Sales pipeline increased to more than $10 million in annual recurring revenues including opportunities in new verticals including the grocery, convenience store, and online entertainment markets.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our strong momentum from the fourth quarter carried into 2020 by winning a $2.5 million expanded contract with our largest customer resulting in an increased annual recurring run rate of more than $12 million to start the year. Additionally, an accelerating sales pipeline in the fourth quarter, including expansion into new verticals, leads us to believe that growth is achievable throughout 2020 despite the Coronavirus situation. We expect to see a variety of industries adjust their operating models to telecom-based methods for engaging consumers, workers, medical patients, and more. We also expect margins, which were diminished in 2019 due to our customers’ trial usage of advanced SMS and multimedia mobile messaging services, will begin to normalize and increase cash flows.”

Mr. Becker continued, “Our largest customers in the QSR market have historically generated the majority of their business through takeout, drive thru, and delivery sales which has provided some insulation to the growing prohibition to in-store dining in the restaurant space. We’re also seeing accelerating demand for our mobile messaging and receipt solutions to cover an increasing gap created by the absence of national advertising channels such as live sports and entertainment. Our strategy for the remainder of the year is to aggressively support our existing and prospective QSR customers with driving off premise sales while expanding into the convenience store and grocery markets where rapid growth is resulting from the unique global Coronavirus situation. While we’ve historically invested heavily in research and product development, we believe our Recurrency platform is well equipped to support material growth and our operating plan can transition to positive cash flows as we navigate the dynamics of this rapidly evolving market.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended Dec 31, Year Ended Dec 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 2,723 $ 1,936 $ 10,057 $ 11,557 Gross profit $ 1,170 $ 574 $ 4,119 $ 7,624 Gross margin 43 % 30 % 41 % 66 % Operating Expenses $ 3,634 $ 4,773 $ 12,506 $ 14,575 Income (loss) from Operations $ (2,464 ) $ (4,199 ) $ (8,387 ) $ (6,951 ) Net income (loss) $ (2,510 ) $ (4,218 ) $ (8,822 ) $ (7,216 ) Adjusted EBITDA * $ (1,980 ) $ (3,275 ) $ (6,153 ) $ (6,726 ) * Non-GAAP measures (In thousands) Three months ended Dec 31, Year Ended Dec 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue excluding ASC 606 * $ 2,978 $ 2,874 $ 10,962 $ 8,864 Adjusted gross profit * $ 1,425 $ 1,512 $ 5,024 $ 4,932 Adjusted gross margin * 48 % 53 % 46 % 56 % Opex excluding ASC 606 * $ 3,756 $ 5,427 $ 12,947 $ 13,092 Income (loss) from operations excluding ASC 606 * $ (2,331 ) $ (3,914 ) $ (7,922 ) $ (8,160 ) * Non-GAAP measures

Conference Call

Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, March 30, 2020 Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-705-6003 Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-493-6725 Please Reference Conference ID: 13700252

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at



A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13700252. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 273,599 $ 554,255 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $88,071 and $10,104, respectively 614,726 601,658 Contracts receivable, current 526,948 578,869 Other current assets 601,749 736,309 Total current assets 2,017,022 2,471,091 Goodwill 496,352 537,550 Right to use lease assets 260,645 - Intangible assets, net 1,762,211 1,781,448 Contracts receivable, long term 1,260,371 2,113,823 Other assets 67,787 527,146 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,864,388 $ 7,431,058 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,256,888 $ 1,731,628 Accrued interest 35,292 9,167 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 244,953 350,311 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 440,309 1,956,938 Related party notes payable, net - current maturities 140,700 131,392 Notes payable, net - current maturities 540,576 1,148,198 Other current liabilities 566,808 723,636 Total current liabilities 5,225,526 6,051,270 Non-current liabilities Notes payable, net - long term 1,567,529 194,328 Other long term liabilities 785,678 860,500 Total non-current liabilities 2,353,207 1,054,828 Total liabilities 7,578,733 7,106,098 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,380,969 and 45,998,053, shares issued and outstanding 51,381 45,998 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 94,781,738 88,008,473 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,780 4,759 Accumulated deficit (96,657,106 ) (87,835,132 ) Total stockholders' equity (1,714,345 ) 324,960 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,864,388 $ 7,431,058









Mobivity Holdings Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues Revenues 2,723,478 1,935,601 10,056,922 11,556,536 Cost of revenues 1,553,155 1,361,530 5,938,298 3,932,334 Gross profit 1,170,323 574,071 4,118,624 7,624,202 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,301,767 1,321,509 5,588,329 4,155,636 Sales and marketing 429,982 884,948 2,707,356 3,931,469 Engineering, research, and development 1,890,376 75,791 3,609,968 3,713,787 Goodwill impairment - 2,288,057 - 2,288,057 Depreciation and amortization 11,983 203,031 600,066 486,255 Total operating expenses 3,634,108 4,773,336 12,505,719 14,575,204 Income (loss) from operations (2,463,785 ) (4,199,265 ) (8,387,095 ) (6,951,002 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income 1,507 3,264 28,160 4,145 Interest expense (47,377 ) (17,385 ) (236,706 ) (210,422 ) Loss on conversion of debt - (1 ) (232,462 ) (41,903 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets - - - (8,722 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (340 ) (4,679 ) 6,129 (7,745 ) Total other income/(expense) (46,210 ) (18,801 ) (434,879 ) (264,647 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,509,995 ) (4,218,066 ) (8,821,974 ) (7,215,649 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net Income (loss) (2,509,995 ) (4,218,066 ) (8,821,974 ) (7,215,649 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (8,918 ) (24,751 ) 4,021 70,523 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,518,913 ) $ (4,242,817 ) $ (8,817,953 ) $ (7,145,126 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 51,380,969 45,977,176 47,720,507 42,133,368 Diluted 51,380,969 45,977,176 # 47,720,507 42,133,368 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) (2,509,995 ) (4,218,066 ) $ (8,821,974 ) $ (7,215,649 ) Loss on conversion of debt - 41,903 $ 232,462 41,903 Impact of ASC606 132,959 285,312 464,509 (1,209,823 ) Stock based compensation 338,966 398,205 1,163,270 965,161 Depreciation and amortization 11,983 203,031 600,066 486,255 Interest expense 45,870 14,121 208,546 206,277 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,980,217 ) $ (3,275,494 ) $ (6,153,121 ) $ (6,725,876 )

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331



