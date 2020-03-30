There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,836 in the last 365 days.

Mobivity Announces 41% Revenue Increase for Fourth Quarter of 2019

Recurring Revenue Run-Rate of $12.3 Million; Expansion of agreement with largest customer supports expectations for continued growth, margin expansion, in 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2019.

2019 Key Performance Metrics

  • Q4 2019 Revenues increased 41% to $2.7 million compared to $1.9 million in Q4 2018.
  • Net loss narrowed by 40.5% to $(2.5) million compared to $(4.2) million in Q4 2018.
  • Full year 2019 revenues of $10.1 million compared to $11.6 million in 2018
  • 2019 net loss, inclusive of $1 million in non-recurring legal fees, of $(8.8) million compared to $(7.2) million in 2018
  • Executed an expanded five-year agreement on December 31st, 2019 with its largest customer to add an additional $2.5 million in annual recurring revenues.
  • Sales pipeline increased to more than $10 million in annual recurring revenues including opportunities in new verticals including the grocery, convenience store, and online entertainment markets.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our strong momentum from the fourth quarter carried into 2020 by winning a $2.5 million expanded contract with our largest customer resulting in an increased annual recurring run rate of more than $12 million to start the year. Additionally, an accelerating sales pipeline in the fourth quarter, including expansion into new verticals, leads us to believe that growth is achievable throughout 2020 despite the Coronavirus situation. We expect to see a variety of industries adjust their operating models to telecom-based methods for engaging consumers, workers, medical patients, and more. We also expect margins, which were diminished in 2019 due to our customers’ trial usage of advanced SMS and multimedia mobile messaging services, will begin to normalize and increase cash flows.”

Mr. Becker continued, “Our largest customers in the QSR market have historically generated the majority of their business through takeout, drive thru, and delivery sales which has provided some insulation to the growing prohibition to in-store dining in the restaurant space. We’re also seeing accelerating demand for our mobile messaging and receipt solutions to cover an increasing gap created by the absence of national advertising channels such as live sports and entertainment. Our strategy for the remainder of the year is to aggressively support our existing and prospective QSR customers with driving off premise sales while expanding into the convenience store and grocery markets where rapid growth is resulting from the unique global Coronavirus situation. While we’ve historically invested heavily in research and product development, we believe our Recurrency platform is well equipped to support material growth and our operating plan can transition to positive cash flows as we navigate the dynamics of this rapidly evolving market.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended Dec 31, Year Ended Dec 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue $   2,723   $   1,936   $   10,057   $   11,557  
Gross profit $   1,170   $   574   $   4,119   $   7,624  
Gross margin 43 % 30 % 41 % 66 %
Operating Expenses $   3,634   $   4,773   $   12,506   $   14,575  
Income (loss) from Operations $   (2,464 ) $   (4,199 ) $   (8,387 ) $   (6,951 )
Net income (loss) $   (2,510 ) $   (4,218 ) $   (8,822 ) $   (7,216 )
Adjusted EBITDA * $   (1,980 ) $   (3,275 ) $   (6,153 ) $   (6,726 )
                 
* Non-GAAP measures                
(In thousands) Three months ended Dec 31, Year Ended Dec 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue excluding ASC 606 * $   2,978   $   2,874   $   10,962   $   8,864  
Adjusted gross profit * $   1,425   $   1,512   $   5,024   $   4,932  
Adjusted gross margin * 48 % 53 % 46 % 56 %
Opex excluding ASC 606 * $   3,756   $   5,427   $   12,947   $   13,092  
Income (loss) from operations excluding ASC 606 * $   (2,331 ) $   (3,914 ) $   (7,922 ) $   (8,160 )
* Non-GAAP measures                        

Conference Call
Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, March 30, 2020
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-705-6003
Dial in Number for International Callers:  1-201-493-6725
Please Reference Conference ID: 13700252

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13700252. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
                 
                 
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash   $   273,599     $   554,255  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $88,071 and $10,104, respectively       614,726         601,658  
Contracts receivable, current       526,948         578,869  
Other current assets       601,749         736,309  
Total current assets       2,017,022         2,471,091  
Goodwill       496,352         537,550  
Right to use lease assets       260,645         -  
Intangible assets, net       1,762,211         1,781,448  
Contracts receivable, long term       1,260,371         2,113,823  
Other assets       67,787         527,146  
TOTAL ASSETS   $   5,864,388     $   7,431,058  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $   3,256,888     $   1,731,628  
Accrued interest       35,292         9,167  
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation       244,953         350,311  
Deferred revenue and customer deposits       440,309         1,956,938  
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities       140,700         131,392  
Notes payable, net - current maturities       540,576         1,148,198  
Other current liabilities       566,808         723,636  
Total current liabilities       5,225,526         6,051,270  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Notes payable, net - long term       1,567,529         194,328  
Other long term liabilities       785,678         860,500  
Total non-current liabilities       2,353,207         1,054,828  
Total liabilities       7,578,733         7,106,098  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Stockholders' equity                
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,380,969 and 45,998,053, shares issued and outstanding        51,381         45,998  
Equity payable       100,862         100,862  
Additional paid-in capital       94,781,738         88,008,473  
Accumulated other comprehensive income       8,780         4,759  
Accumulated deficit       (96,657,106 )       (87,835,132 )
Total stockholders' equity       (1,714,345 )       324,960  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $   5,864,388     $   7,431,058  



Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
   December 31 
 		               
  2019
 		  2018
 		  2019
 		  2018
Revenues                              
Revenues     2,723,478         1,935,601         10,056,922         11,556,536  
Cost of revenues     1,553,155         1,361,530         5,938,298         3,932,334  
Gross profit     1,170,323         574,071         4,118,624         7,624,202  
                               
Operating expenses                              
General and administrative     1,301,767         1,321,509         5,588,329         4,155,636  
Sales and marketing     429,982         884,948         2,707,356         3,931,469  
Engineering, research, and development     1,890,376         75,791         3,609,968         3,713,787  
Goodwill impairment     -          2,288,057         -          2,288,057  
Depreciation and amortization     11,983         203,031         600,066         486,255  
Total operating expenses     3,634,108         4,773,336         12,505,719         14,575,204  
Income (loss) from operations     (2,463,785 )       (4,199,265 )       (8,387,095 )       (6,951,002 )
Other income/(expense)                              
Interest income     1,507         3,264         28,160         4,145  
Interest expense     (47,377 )       (17,385 )       (236,706 )       (210,422 )
Loss on conversion of debt     -          (1 )       (232,462 )       (41,903 )
Loss on sale of fixed assets     -          -         -          (8,722 )
Foreign currency (loss) gain     (340 )       (4,679 )       6,129         (7,745 )
Total other income/(expense)     (46,210 )       (18,801 )       (434,879 )       (264,647 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,509,995 )       (4,218,066 )       (8,821,974 )       (7,215,649 )
Income tax expense     -          -          -          -   
Net Income (loss)     (2,509,995 )       (4,218,066 )       (8,821,974 )       (7,215,649 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax                              
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (8,918 )       (24,751 )       4,021         70,523  
Comprehensive income (loss) $   (2,518,913 )   $   (4,242,817 )   $   (8,817,953 )   $   (7,145,126 )
Net income (loss) per share:                              
Basic $   (0.05 )   $   (0.09 )   $   (0.18 )   $   (0.17 )
Diluted $   (0.05 )   $   (0.09 )   $   (0.18 )   $   (0.17 )
Weighted average number of shares:                              
Basic     51,380,969         45,977,176         47,720,507         42,133,368  
Diluted     51,380,969         45,977,176     #   47,720,507         42,133,368  
                               
                               
 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA                               
 Net (loss)      (2,509,995 )       (4,218,066 )    $ (8,821,974 )    $ (7,215,649 )
 Loss on conversion of debt      -          41,903      $  232,462         41,903  
 Impact of ASC606      132,959         285,312         464,509         (1,209,823 )
 Stock based compensation      338,966         398,205         1,163,270         965,161  
 Depreciation and amortization      11,983         203,031         600,066         486,255  
 Interest expense      45,870         14,121         208,546         206,277  
 Adjusted EBITDA   $   (1,980,217 )    $  (3,275,494 )    $ (6,153,121 )    $ (6,725,876 )

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Primary Logo

