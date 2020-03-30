FLG Partners Expands, Adding Two New Partners

Silicon Valley Firm Continues Growth Trajectory

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners ( www.flgpartners.com ) today announced the election of Greg Curhan and Anne Samak de la Cerda as partners in the firm, bringing the total number of partners at the firm to twenty-eight.



“We are delighted that Greg and Anne have joined the firm,” said Chris Lowe, Managing Partner of FLG. “Their breath and depth of financial and operational experience in both venture-backed startups and public companies adds to an already very substantial bench of CFO expertise at FLG, and extends our leadership position as the leading CFO consulting and Board advisory firm in Silicon Valley and the Western United States."

Greg Curhan comes to FLG with diverse technology, medtech, and investment banking industry experience. Before joining FLG, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Providence Medical Technology, Inc., the leader in surgical solutions for the high-risk cervical spine market. Earlier in his career he was the senior leader in several investment banking firms, including MLV, Merriman Curhan Ford, Merrill Lynch, and Volpe Brown Whelan.

“I am thrilled to join the firm,” said Mr. Curhan. “FLG is clearly recognized as the premier CFO consultancy and board advisory firm for both emerging as well as enterprise companies, and it is honor for me to work with FLG’s experienced partners who have been leaders across so many industry sectors,” Mr. Curhan added.

Anne Samak de la Cerda has over 20 years of international experience as strategy and finance executive at consumer and health technology companies. Prior to joining FLG, she served as consulting CFO to several technology start-ups in the Bay Area spanning from robotics to medical devices and was CFO of Withings, the leading provider of medical-grade patient-generated data, where she led the process to sell the company to Nokia Technologies. Prior to that role, she served as CFO of LeGuide.com, a leading online shopping marketplace in Europe, listed on Euronext Growth.

“FLG has an outstanding reputation within in the business community,” said Ms. Samak de la Cerda said. “The firm’s strong focus for excellence and quality expertise, especially around dept and equity fundraising, M&A and public offerings and their partners’ strong track records when it comes to client service offer valuable benefits for FLG’s clients. I’m very excited to join the firm,” Samak de la Cerda added.

For more information about FLG Partners, please visit flgpartners.com.

About FLG Partners, LLC

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the Western U.S. FLG delivers financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar public and private companies across multiple industry sectors from technology, SaaS, life sciences, to consumer products and manufacturing. FLG Partners' engagements span interim or permanent CFO and C-suite leadership roles, CFO consulting, board directorships, and board advisory and performance consulting. With a cumulative total of over 750 years of CFO experience, FLG’s partners bring outstanding expertise, independence and objective leadership and industry best-practices to clients in business planning and execution; fundraising and financing; SEC reporting, tax and regulatory compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and company turnarounds and restructurings. Over the course of their careers, FLG’s partners have completed approximately 250 M&A transactions, 100+ IPOs and secondary offerings, 100+ divestiture transactions and have raised $13 billion in equity and $12 billion in debt for their clients. For more information, visit flgpartners.com.

Contact information: Chris Lowe Managing Partner 925-819-2923 clowe@flgpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.