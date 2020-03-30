There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,836 in the last 365 days.

Usio Announces Record Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- For Third Consecutive Year Company Reports Record Revenues - $28 Million - and Record Transaction Processing Volume - $3.54 Billion

PayFac Processing Volumes more than Double sequentially over Third Quarter, leading to Fastest Revenue Growth Rate of Year in Fourth Quarter

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended December 31, 2019.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Revenue growth accelerated to 15% in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest quarterly rate of revenue growth this year, as PayFac transaction processing volumes significantly increased.  As a result of the strong fourth quarter, we reported our third consecutive year of record transaction processing volume and record revenues.  Our strategy to invest the cash flow generated by our strong ACH business into our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives is now beginning to provide anticipated returns, which we expect to further improve in the future.”

“Headed into the new year Usio is ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive electronic payments solution that can provide users access to issuing (prepaid), acquiring and ACH payment enablement capabilities all from Usio.  We anticipate revenues to grow in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.  This reflects our continued development of innovative, proprietary technology that is meeting the demand of our target market.  We also believe we are well positioned to  opportunistically capitalize on accretive acquisitions which would provide incremental growth and cash flow.  Our expectations are tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a threat to overall economic growth worldwide.  Our first concern, of course, is for the safety of our employees as well as those of our customers, and we are implementing actions as prescribed by government health officials to provide them with the highest degree of protection and information.  The crisis is rapidly evolving and has created uncertainty.  Fortunately, Usio has limited exposure to retail (face-to-face) processing, and we are hopeful that any decrease in our processing volume precipitated by COVID-19 can be mitigated by any increases in ACH and other non-face-to-face processing volume COVID-19 may create, but we remain uncertain”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Revenues were $7.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 15% compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.  The primary drivers of the revenue growth was total (legacy and PayFac combined) credit card transaction processing volume, which was up 27% over the same time period in 2018, primarily attributable to the strength of PayFac volumes, which were up 134% sequentially from the third quarter.

Gross profits were $1.5 million, little changed from the same period last year.  Gross margins were 20.3% compared to 23.7% in the same period last year.  Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect the higher proportion of total credit card transactions processed in the quarter.

The operating loss for the quarter was $1.5 million compared to an operating loss of approximately $900,000 in the same period last year.  The increase in the operating loss primarily reflects an increase in investment in the resources that are fueling the rapid growth of PayFac volumes as well as innovations in our issuing platform.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($596,000) compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($83,000) in the same period a year ago.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, or ($0.12) per share and compared to a net loss of $876,000 or ($0.07) per share for the same period last year.

More than $900 million of total dollars were processed in the fourth quarter, an increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $2.1million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for Full Year 2019

Revenues for 2019 were $28.2 million, up 13% from $25 million for the same period last year.  Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.9 million, up 5% from $5.6 million for the same period last year.  Gross margins were 21.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 22.3% in the same period last year reflecting the increase in the proportion of revenue generated by total card processing.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year due to continued investments in the Prepaid and PayFac growth initiatives.  Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a loss of $1.7 million compared to a loss of $647,000 for the same period in the prior year.  Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million or ($0.39) per share compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or ($0.31) per share in the same period last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call with a live webcast today at 5:00 pm Eastern time to provide a business update.  To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890.  International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246.  All callers should ask for the Usio conference call.  The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/invest.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 13, 2020.  The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international).  The replay conference playback code is 10140711. 

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
joeh@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2110


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,137,580     $ 2,159,698  
Accounts receivable, net 1,274,001     1,214,355  
Settlement processing assets 38,906,780     44,139,861  
Prepaid card load assets 528,434     535,479  
Prepaid expenses and other 183,575     101,722  
Note receivable, net     108,750  
Current assets before merchant reserves 43,030,370     48,259,865  
Merchant reserves 10,016,904     12,645,803  
Total current assets 53,047,274     60,905,668  
       
Property and equipment, net 1,557,521     1,932,660  
       
Other assets:      
Intangibles, net 2,676,427     3,676,427  
Deferred tax asset 1,394,000     1,394,000  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,480,902      
Other assets 404,055     306,757  
Total other assets 6,955,384     5,377,184  
       
Total Assets $ 61,560,179     $ 68,215,512  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 419,849     $ 308,178  
Accrued expenses 1,360,551     852,717  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 356,184      
Settlement processing obligations 38,906,780     44,139,861  
Prepaid card load liabilities 528,434     535,479  
Deferred revenues 123,529     20,000  
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 41,695,327     45,856,235  
Merchant reserve obligations 10,016,904     12,645,803  
Total current liabilities 51,712,231     58,502,038  
       
Non-current liabilities:      
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,279,613      
Deferred rent     79,748  
Total liabilities 53,991,844     58,581,786  
       
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018      
       
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,224,577 and 17,129,680 issued and 17,104,998 and 16,043,630 outstanding in 2019 and 2018 186,656     185,561  
Additional paid-in capital 77,055,273     74,568,627  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,119,579 and 1,086,050 shares in 2019 and 2018 (1,885,452 )   (1,813,546 )
Deferred compensation (5,636,154 )   (6,270,675 )
Accumulated deficit (62,151,988 )   (57,036,241 )
Total stockholders' equity 7,568,335     9,633,726  
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 61,560,179     $ 68,215,512  


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended (unaudited)   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Revenues $ 7,367,392     $ 6,422,841     $ 28,200,535     $ 25,024,124  
Cost of services 5,868,176     4,902,990     22,251,325     19,454,611  
Gross profit 1,499,216     1,519,851     5,949,210     5,569,513  
               
Selling, general and administrative:              
Stock-based compensation 337,649     289,886     1,292,419     1,251,779  
Other expenses 2,095,096     1,602,885     7,697,267     6,216,605  
Depreciation and Amortization 547,229     486,474     2,022,520     1,875,638  
Total operating expenses 2,979,974     2,379,245     11,012,206     9,344,022  
               
Operating (loss) (1,480,758 )   (859,394 )   (5,062,996 )   (3,774,509 )
               
Other income:              
Interest income 15,315     26,307     81,790     76,551  
Other income (expense) (32,838 )   462     (32,653 )   (77 )
       Other income and (expense), net (17,523 )   26,769     49,137     76,474  
               
(Loss) before income taxes (1,498,281 )   (832,625 )   (5,013,859 )   (3,698,035 )
Income taxes 29,932     43,780     101,888     77,780  
               
Net (Loss) $ (1,528,213 )   $ (876,405 )   $ (5,115,747 )   $ (3,775,815 )
               
Earnings (Loss) Per Share              
Basic (loss) per common share: $ (0.12 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.31 )
Diluted (loss) per common share: $ (0.12 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.31 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic 13,086,516     12,129,283     12,958,067     12,128,816  
Diluted 13,086,516     12,129,283     12,958,067     12,128,816  


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Operating Activities        
Net (loss)   $ (5,115,747 )   $ (3,775,815 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used) by operating activities:        
Depreciation   1,022,520     875,638  
Amortization   1,000,000     1,000,000  
Provision for loss on note receivable   108,750     36,250  
Non-cash stock-based compensation   1,292,419     1,251,779  
Amortization of stock warrant costs   35,940     8,985  
Issuance of stock to consultant       7,911  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (59,646 )   (244,681 )
Prepaid expenses and other   (81,853 )   75,223  
Operating lease right-to-use assets   (2,480,902 )    
Other assets   (97,298 )   (149,192 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   619,505     42,574  
Operating lease liabilities   2,635,797      
Prepaid card load obligations   (7,045 )   346,802  
Merchant reserves   (2,628,899 )   (2,331,665 )
Deferred revenue   103,529     20,000  
Deferred rent   (79,748 )   79,748  
Net cash (used) by operating activities   (3,732,678 )   (2,756,443 )
         
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property and equipment   (647,383 )   (703,112 )
Repayment of note receivable       5,000  
Net cash (used) by investing activities   (647,383 )   (698,112 )
         
Financing Activities        
Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses   1,793,905      
Purchases of treasury stock   (71,906 )   (982,487 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   1,721,999     (982,487 )
         
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves   (2,658,062 )   (4,437,042 )
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year   15,340,980     19,778,022  
         
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Year   $ 12,682,918     $ 15,340,980  
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest        
Income taxes   82,206     49,000  
Non-cash transactions:        
Issuance of deferred stock compensation   273,000     303,750  


USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

            Additional Paid - In Capital   Treasury
Stock		   Deferred Compensation   Accumulated
Deficit		   Total
Stockholders'
Equity
    Common Stock          
    Shares   Amount          
                             
Balance at December 31, 2017   16,874,235   $ 186,299     $ 74,041,083     $ (831,059 )   $ (7,012,544 )   $ (53,260,426 )   $ 13,123,353  
                             
Issuance of common stock, restricted   5,000     5     7,906                 7,911  
Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted   175,000     175     303,575         (303,750 )        
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan   142,112     142     355,618                 355,760  
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest   (66,667 )   (1,060 )   (148,540 )       144,075         (5,525 )
Warrant compensation cost           8,985                 8,985  
Deferred compensation amortization                   901,544         901,544  
Purchase of treasury stock               (982,487 )           (982,487 )
Net (loss) for the year                       (3,775,815 )   (3,775,815 )
                             
Balance at December 31, 2018   17,129,680     $ 185,561     $ 74,568,627     $ (1,813,546 )   $ (6,270,675 )   $ (57,036,241 )   $ 9,633,726  
                             
Issuance of common stock, public offering   769,230     769     1,793,136                 1,793,905  
Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted   175,000     175     272,825         (273,000 )        
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan   156,667     157     397,999                 398,156  
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest   (6,000 )   (6 )   (13,254 )       13,260          
Warrant compensation costs           35,940                 35,940  
Deferred compensation amortization                   894,261         894,261  
Purchase of treasury stock               (71,906 )           (71,906 )
Net (loss) for the period                       (5,115,747 )   (5,115,747 )
                             
Balance at December 31, 2019   18,224,577     $ 186,656     $ 77,055,273     $ (1,885,452 )   $ (5,636,154 )   $ (62,151,988 )   $ 7,568,335  
                             


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

       
  Three Months Ended (unaudited)   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
2019 2018   2019 2018
               
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:              
Operating (Loss) $ (1,480,758 )   $ (859,394 )   $ (5,062,996 )   $ (3,774,509 )
Depreciation and amortization 547,229     486,474     2,022,520     1,875,638  
EBITDA (933,529 )   (372,920 )   (3,040,476 )   (1,898,871 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net 337,649     289,886     1,292,419     1,251,779  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (595,880 )   $ (83,034 )   $ (1,748,057 )   $ (647,092 )
               
               
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:              
Revenues $ 7,367,392     $ 6,422,841     $ 28,200,535     $ 25,024,124  
Adjusted EBITDA (595,880 )   (83,034 )   (1,748,057 )   (647,092 )
Adjusted EBITDA margins -8.1 %   -1.3 %   -6.2 %   -2.6 %
               

