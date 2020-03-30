CN to report first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on April 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on April 27, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT April 27. JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the first-quarter 2020 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4:20 p.m. EDT on April 27.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors’ section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors . The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets on April 27. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .





Contacts: Media

Jonathan Abecassis

Senior Manager

Media Relations

(514) 399-7956 Investors

Paul Butcher

Vice-President

Investor Relations

(514) 399-0052











