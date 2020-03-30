Coronavirus - Kenya: 8 new cases with no Travel History
The 8 new cases never traveled, they contacted the virus locally through people who had previously traveled abroadDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.