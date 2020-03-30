Donald Dirren Provides Expert Retirement Advice

Donald Dirren can help you finance your retirement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donald Dirren , a financial expert who has been helping clients reach their retirement goals for more than thirty years, has announced offerings in social security planning, how to minimize taxes on Social Security, new life insurance products for senior citizens, long term care insurance, and more."It has been a great joy and indeed a privilege to help Arizonians reach financial freedom and security for more than thirty years," Donald Dirren said . "I wake up every morning excited to help hard-working people protect, preserve, and pass on their wealth."As the owner of two independent brokerage firms, Donald Dirren has extensive experience in the financial industry. He is a licensed financial advisor and is one of the top Safe Money Specialists with Bergen Financial Group. As part of his mission to help people enjoy their golden years, Donald DIrren focuses on retirement planning and education. With his decades of experience in the industry, Donald DIrren is able to enhance and supplement course materials with real-life illustrations. By breaking down what can sometimes be dense and intimidating content, Donald DIrren is able to help Arizona residents understand their total financial picture.A long time financial planner, Donald Dirren has extensive ties to the community. He is an Arizona State University alumnus as a member of the class of 1984 and has a financial industry presence throughout the Grand Canyon State. Donald DIrren's elevated profile has long made him a natural choice for Arizonians who are contemplating retirement. He welcomes residents from throughout Arizona to contact him with concerns about any financial need, especially1. How to plan for Social Security2. How to minimize taxes on Social Security3. To learn more about tax planning in retirement4. How to develop an income plan for retirement5. New life insurance products for senior citizens6. Long term care planning with life insurance7. How to develop a risk plan for retirement8. How to reduce your taxes to zero after you retire9. The fixed index annuity: What's good, what's bad, and what's ugly!10. Dispelling myths about buying and holdingDonald DIrren can help residents throughout Arizona at the Bergen Financial Group. No matter where you are in your financial journey, Donald Dirren is ready to help you make your retirement dreams come true.



