Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy Announces the Commencement of Patient Services

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its brand new, state-of-the article facility primed and ready to go, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy announces that it will indefinitely delay the planned Grand Opening celebration, but not its service to the Greater Tulsa community.Instead of a celebratory gathering and multiple patient bookings that would bring people into proximity with one another, obviously putting people at unwarranted risk of contracting the Covid-19 corona virus, for the foreseeable future Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy will limit its services to one patient at a time, with professional-level sanitization after every patient visit so the facility is totally clean and safe for the next person.These limitations nevertheless allow Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy to offer its uniquely “Client Centered” approach to restorative therapy, replacing the more common “one size fits all” approach with individually crafted therapeutic regimens. By carefully and accurately assessing the specific needs and rehabilitative targets of each patient, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy can plan and deliver the exact therapies, exercises, and even nutritional assistance a person needs to quickly and precisely meet his or her therapeutic and rehabilitative goals.Although the site’s Grand Opening is temporarily postponed, family and friends can feel comfortable suggesting that people who might need therapy contact Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy of Tulsa because the center’s certified, highly-trained staff can still provide the full range of therapeutic and supportive services that benefit people and deliver optimum results.What’s more, even without a Grand Opening celebration the three thousand square foot, state-of-the-art Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy facility is now open and ready to serve patients in the Greater Tulsa region. It has been carefully designed to make patients feel comfortable, with a clean, fresh, and home-like setting (rather than the usual “medical” or “clinical” office situation). The facility offers individual patients the potential for fitness and wellness care, exercise-based care, nutrition, and even massage.A quick call to 918-645-3143 leads to an individualized discussion of a patient’s potential for improvement and return to normal life.Even in the absence of a Grand Opening celebration, anyone who is seeking health, wellness and recovery from illness or injury will find that the services presently available from Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy will almost certainly allow them to speedily resume their participation in all the activities they love and enjoy – whether that’s getting down on the floor with grandkids, standing all day at work, playing golf to feel grounded and relaxed, or anything else.The Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy team is trained and ready to provide the highest quality care, in order to help each patient break through their current limitations on daily life so they can quickly get back to doing what matters to them most.Their unique “hands on” therapeutic regimen begins with an accurate assessment of each patient’s underlying problems and root causes. From there, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy begins to facilitate the patient’s rapid recovery from pain or injury by means of a personal, individualized program that utilizes a variety of proven techniques, all supported by a home-based recovery program incorporating telehealth technology, as necessary. The result is to bring each patient back up to speed in the shortest possible time.Although the Grand Opening celebration is temporarily postponed, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy is launching a specialized fitness/wellness program that offers a hands-on, partnership approach to wellness unlike any other physical therapy program in the Tulsa metro region. This program’s unique design and special techniques can be crucial to helping clients meet and even exceed their personal recovery goals.Rhonda Millet, owner of Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy is proud that the new center can provide a full range of physical therapy and hand therapy services centered around each individual patient. Her 21 years of professional therapeutic practice enable her to maintain a laser-like focus on the most effective aspects of manual therapy, and to deliver a therapeutic approach that is perfectly centered on achieving each patient’s personal goals.She recognizes that a Grand Opening celebration is not required for Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy to build a relationship with each patient, and to provide appropriate support at each step of a patient’s journey to recovery.Rhonda is a physical therapist and certified hand therapist who assists people in recovering from surgery or injury, helping to decrease pain, increase dexterity and mobility, and improving each patient’s overall quality of life. Her experience, multiple certifications, and wide range of therapeutic skills enable her to identify the underlying issues for each patient, and to offer precisely the right treatment techniques with specific, carefully directed exercises and activity modifications. The result is to accelerate the effectiveness of the therapeutic intervention, to speed recovery and return each patient to the life they would like to lead more effectively that others may think possible.The team at Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy is ready to help you take back your life and get back to the activities you love – pain free. OHPT specializes in Tulsa hand therapy , physical therapy, and fitness/wellness.The Grand Opening celebration of Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy will be re-scheduled for an appropriate, post-pandemic, date and time.

