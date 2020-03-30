Brad Paisley, Amy Grant, Dustin Lynch, Jewel and Many More Come Together to Give Thanks to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Staff with Launch of “Gratitunes” on National Doctors’ Day

Program Sends Music to VUMC Medical Staff at Hospital and Assessment Sites Amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2020 -- Today, National Doctors' Day, Music Row and Nashville's creative community are coming together to support the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) staff through the launch of 'Gratitunes'.

‘Gratitunes’ is a consumer-generated music platform to celebrate and thank members of the VUMC family, through the power of music, for their dedication, empathy and unwavering commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brad Paisley will kick-off the program with the first dedicated ‘Gratitune’ from his Instagram today.

Individuals nationwide are encouraged to visit www.Gratitunes.com to add their own ‘Gratitune’ to a playlist, which will be made available to all COVID-19 VUMC Assessment Sites and the Hospital to help lessen stress and anxiety, and lift spirits. Once a ‘Gratitune’ is shared, individuals will receive a unique graphic with their dedicated tune that can be shared across social media platforms, using hashtags #Gratitunes and #VUMCHeroes, encouraging others to do the same. All social media posts of encouragement using the collective hashtags will be aggregated for the staff to read as well.

Over the next 30 days, a new artist each day will send a ‘Gratitune’ on their personal Instagram page including Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Sara Evans, Amy Grant, Dustin Lynch, Jewel, SMACKSongs songwriters Shane McAnally and Walker Hayes, and many others.

“We treasure the support we receive from our music industry colleagues and all of Nashville’s outstanding artists. They are incredibly generous with their time and resources, supporting our mission to provide world-class care to all those we serve. This amazing support through Gratitunes is so terrific, so Nashville, and lifts our spirits!” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Music is a universal language with the proven ability to elevate mood and relieve stress with a simple tune. With VUMC centrally located in the heart of Music City, its 25,000 doctors, nurses and staff are uniquely qualified to help bring ‘Gratitunes’ to life.

Donations will also be accepted on the ‘Gratitunes’ website to go toward medical supplies, COVID-19 protection materials and child-care services for VUMC’s medical staff who continue to fight this pandemic.

To learn more and to share the gift of music with ‘Gratitunes’, visit www.Gratitunes.com.

About Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers and is one of the largest comprehensive research, teaching and patient care health systems in the Southeast. The most heavily utilized quaternary, referral healthcare facility in the Mid-South, VUMC’s sees over 2.3 million patient visits per year in over 150 locations, discharging 66,000 inpatients and performing 67,000 surgical operations. The medical center is the largest non-governmental employer of Middle Tennessee citizens, with more than 25,000 staff, 2,000 of which are physicians, advanced practice nurses and scientists appointed to the Vanderbilt University faculty. For more information and the latest news follow VUMC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter , and in the VUMC Reporter.

