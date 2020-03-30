Iconic Atari®️ Properties are Headed to the Revolutionary Blockchain-based Gaming Metaverse, The Sandbox

/EIN News/ -- TSB Gaming Ltd Partners with Atari to Create New Voxelized Versions of Landmark Gaming Icons including Pong®, Asteroids®, Centipede®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®



NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers — has announced a new partnership with Animoca Brands and its subsidiary TSB Gaming Ltd — the creators of the revolutionary blockchain-based gaming metaverse, The Sandbox . Hit Atari properties such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon® will be brought to life within the 3D voxel world of The Sandbox, an interactive virtual world that launches this year on the Ethereum blockchain.

Under Atari’s partnership with Animoca Brands and TSB Gaming Ltd, 3D voxelized versions of Atari’s classic and most popular gaming properties will be made available in The Sandbox when the game launches to the public later this year. Atari-inspired “ ASSETs ” (persistent metaverse objects) will also be available within The Sandbox for use throughout the entire platform by players and even creators in their very own metaverse games. The Sandbox will also be home to the first Atari theme park on the blockchain — Atari LAND! This virtual creation will feature Atari-themed attractions, creations, and immersive social gaming experiences.

“Given that Atari’s iconic brands introduced so many people to their very first interactive entertainment, it only makes sense for us to be part of the imaginative experience that is The Sandbox,” said Frédéric Chesnais, Atari CEO. “This exciting collaboration with The Sandbox also expands and deepens Atari’s strategic involvement in blockchain-powered and cryptocurrency-fueled entertainment.”

“Atari is rightly celebrated as a pioneer in the world of gaming, and this partnership continues the brand’s innovation by bringing its treasured gaming heritage into the decentralized, blockchain-based metaverse of The Sandbox,” said Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “Together, we are making history by creating the first virtual Atari theme park on blockchain, and it will be really fun for our players to play, explore, and create inside Atari-inspired virtual worlds.”

The Sandbox game franchise is one of the world’s largest independent user-generated content and gaming platforms, with 40 million downloads and over one million monthly active users. The upcoming voxel-based blockchain version of The Sandbox launches later this year.

Atari Chain Ltd. — a subsidiary of Atari SA created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries — joins a list of over 50 partners supporting The Sandbox, whom each have secured their own virtual real estate in the metaverse to offer exciting new multiplayer experiences. Players will have the option to use The Sandbox’s SAND Tokens or Atari Tokens as currency when making purchases in Atari LAND.

Atari Token is a joint-venture between Atari Chain Ltd. and ICICB , equally owned by the two organizations, and will launch by September 2020. The private Atari Token presale campaign has begun and is accessible only to qualified investors. In its second stage of rollout, the Atari Token will be subject to a public sale expected in the summer of 2020 in the countries where regulatory conditions allow it. Integration into future Atari video games and digital Atari Crypto Casino titles will be available at launch.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66865bcf-e753-4291-a7f8-ff28729fb416

About ATARI

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® or Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr

The Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International Designation program in the United States (OTC Market - Ticker PONGF).

About TSB Gaming Ltd

TSB Gaming Ltd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a leading creator of world building experiences with a team of over 25 senior staff with 10+ years of experience building and maintaining game live operations with millions of players. The Sandbox is a community-driven gaming platform that will allow creators to monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on blockchain, allowing them to benefit from their creations. Scheduled for release in 2020 and building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox will offer players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive voxel worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize creations through blockchain. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Medium and Discord .

​

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends™, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands’ portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter .





PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist Inc.

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

The Sandbox Atari LAND in The Sandbox



