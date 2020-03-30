University of Phoenix Expands Tech Skill Development with Pluralsight

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced an expansion of its agreement with University of Phoenix that will double the number of Pluralsight licenses the academic institution uses to help prepare students to pursue careers in technology.



“We’re delighted to work with Pluralsight and expand student access to its tech skills tools,” said John Woods, provost, University of Phoenix. “Whether your career goals are information technology, business, or any profession today, technology will play a pivotal role. We want our students to be well prepared for the future of work.”

Presently, University of Phoenix deploys the majority of its Pluralsight licenses to students in the College of Information Systems and Technology. With its account expansion, the university is embedding Pluralsight into every course taught in the College, including Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments as part of the curriculum to validate student learning.

“University of Phoenix is investing in resources to expand its technology curriculum because they understand that whether a student pursues a career as a technology professional or not, understanding technology is now a must for today’s workers,” said Ross Meyercord, Chief Revenue Officer of Pluralsight. “Pluralsight has long been aligned with University of Phoenix and with this expansion we are further solidifying our relationship to support the technology skill development of its students.”

Recognizing the pervasiveness of technology in all professions, and the importance of students in non-technical roles being digitally literate, University of Phoenix also plans to expand Pluralsight to other colleges within the university. Additionally, Pluralsight may be deployed to some university employees to support enterprise technology strategies.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About University of Phoenix®

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu .

