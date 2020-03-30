Aircraft Antenna Market Size to Hit USD 626.6 Million by 2026; Rising Usage of 3D Printing Technology to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Harris Corporation, Azimut Benetti S.p.A., McMurdo Limited, Antcom Corporation, TECOM Investment FZ‐LLC, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Cobham plc, Other Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Antennas Market size set to gain momentum from the introduction to aerospace 3D printing technology. It is extensively used to fabricate complex structures. Unlike the traditional fabrication technology, 3D printing possesses several benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and availability of lightweight aircraft antennas. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Aircraft Antenna Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Frequency Band (VHF & UHF Band, Ka/Ku/K Band, HF Band, X Band, and C Band Others), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance) and Regional Forecast 2019 to 2026.” The report further mentions that the aircraft antennas market size is projected to reach USD 626.6 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 472.4 million in 2018.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Military UAVs to Drive Growth

Numerous countries are experiencing high investments in the development of top-quality drones and military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aiding in various battlefield applications. Besides, the number of research and development activities is rising at a rapid rate. For receiving and transmitting communication signals, UAVs require a specific amount of electronic components. It consists of transponder antennas. UAV antennas also serve many applications, namely, reconnaissance, surveillance, and signal intelligence. These factors would propel the aircraft antennas market growth in the coming years. However, the number of aircraft delivery is declining. It may hamper growth.



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Increase Sales by Launching Unique Products

The market consists of several big, medium, and small enterprises. They are focusing on new product launches to boost sales and gain more consumer bases. They’re also keeping up with the latest market trends for fulfilling the demand of the masses.

Below is one of the significant industry developments:

May 2019: The Boeing Company launched its latest flat satellite communications (SATCOM) broadband antenna. It would aid in getting high-speed data in the military aircraft. Production of the same would begin in 2020.

Segmentation-

VHF & UHF Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Usage of Wireless Communication Technology

In terms of frequency band, the market is segregated into X band, C band, Ka/Ku/K band, very high frequency (VHF) & ultra-high frequency (UHF) band, and others. Out of these, the VHF and UHF segment is expected to showcase the dominance in the market owing to the rising utilization of in-flight wireless communication technology. The demand for UHF bands would upsurge because of their ability to provide in-flight radio communications and television broadcasting. The X band segment generated 17% aircraft antennas market share in 2018 on account of the its increasing usage during in-flight radar communication.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand for Commercial UAVs to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America procured USD 201.1 million aircraft antennas market revenue in 2018. It would dominate because of the increasing investments by companies for developing novel aircraft antenna. Apart from this, rising border surveillance activities is surging the usage of UHF enabled military UAVs in the U.S. It would contribute to the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on other hand, is anticipated to grow considerably by exhibiting the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for commercial UAVs in countries, such as India and China. In Europe, the rising number of aircraft deliveries would propel market growth. In France, there is high utilization of reconfigurable liquid antennas in many aircraft. It would also boost market growth in this region.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Antennas Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Fixed-Wing Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft Regional Jets General Aviation Military Aircraft UAVs Rotary-Wing Military Helicopter Civil Helicopter UAVs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency Band VHF & UHF Band Ka/Ku/K Band HF Band X Band C Band Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Communication Navigation & Surveillance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



