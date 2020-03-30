Seasonal Home Supplies for Spring

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Between spring cleaning and spending additional time outdoors (or both), the spring season can bring a lot of changes to your home. From insect prevention to rethinking home organization and adding style to your favorite spaces, it’s an opportunity to reimagine your living areas while planning ahead for potential problems.



Combat Carpenter Bees with Early Prevention

Don’t let carpenter bees get a foothold in your home where they can damage wood. One of the easiest ways to prevent carpenter bees from boring into your house is to capture them before they begin multiplying. Traps, like the TrapStik from Rescue!, lure in carpenter bees with appealing colors and patterns then trap them on a sticky surface. Just hang the weather-resistant, pesticide-free traps where carpenter bees are seen or holes can be found. Learn more at rescue.com/rescueyourhome.

Optimize Home Organization

For many people, a major part of spring cleaning revolves around reorganization. By adding versatile, ventilated storage to pantries, laundry rooms, mudrooms or just about any space in the house, a solution like ClosetMaid’s multi-functional wire drawer organizer kits are perfect for small spaces. Available in 2-, 3- or 4-drawer sizes, the kits can help organize items from food to off-season holiday decorations to toiletries or cleaning supplies. Find more information at closetmaid.com.

Create a Classic Kitchen

Spring is a perfect opportunity to update your kitchen – or create a look from yesteryear. Consider an option like Elmira Stove Works’ ranges. Available in seven colors and more than 1,000 custom hues with polished nickel or antique copper trim, the ranges complement styles such as farmhouse, Victorian, log cabin and even more contemporary settings. Full-size, self-cleaning ovens are available in electric, convection electric or gas. Complete the look with matching fridges, wall ovens, dishwashers and microwaves. Find more information at elmirastoveworks.com.

A Pleasant Patio Setting

The warmer weather of spring often brings with it the desire to be outside and enjoying the season. You can spruce up the entertaining capabilities and comfort of your outdoor areas with patio furniture built to hold up against the weather. Keep it simple with two chairs and a small table or go all-in with loveseats, end tables and more. For added comfort, look for furniture with removable cushions that can be brought inside or stored away when not in use.

Keep the Lawn Clean

As the green grass begins to sprout and add beauty to your yard, so do weeds and other undesirable growth. Mowing the lawn regularly may take care of a majority of issues, but for those hard-to-reach areas, a string trimmer can help you clean up spots that simply can’t be mowed over. Available in gas, electric and battery-powered, a multitude of options means you can choose the right fit for your yard.

