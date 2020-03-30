KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UTILIZES ECOINVENTIONS ™ Authorized Dealer Channel as a Distribution and Technology Partner

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California /GLOBENEWSWIRE/- March 30, 2020 KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., (OTC:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company entered into an Authorized Dealer agreement to carry a line of patented innovative Ozone laundry systems under the brand ECOWASHER™.

As part of the agreement, Kronos now offers a range of integrated ozone laundry solutions, including EcoInventions comprehensive line of residential and commercial products. These new products are already available on our website via https://shop.kronosati.co/collections/all

Ecowasher ™ Authorized Dealers receive a wide array of marketing and sales support, including access to innovative online tools and ongoing training.

“EcoInventions is proud to welcome Kronos to our dealer network,” said Juilus Toth, Founder and inventor of the EcoInventions patented products. Toth also serves as COO of Kronos. “Ozone is a fantastic way to kill what we know as ‘super bugs’ such as bacteria, fungi and live viruses” he stated.

In a recent article published by Thailand Medical news entitled, ”Ozone Can Be Used To Destroy The New Coronavirus And Disinfect Areas,” it was discussed that Ozone gas has been proven to kill the SARS coronavirus. Because the structure of the new 2019-nCoV coronavirus is almost identical to that of the SARS coronavirus it is relatively safe to imply that it should also work on the new coronavirus though it must be noted that there are no completed studies to date although one that is currently ongoing in China is at the Institute of Virology In Hubei. Progress of that study has shown that ozone works and the study should be concluded by the end of this week where it is slated to officially be published in the journal Virology. There are more than 17 scientific studies that show Ozone gas is able to destroy the SARS coronavirus.

Ozone is a naturally occurring gas created from oxygen atoms. The oxygen molecule is made up of 2 oxygen atoms. These oxygen molecules are broken into atoms by the corona discharge during lightning storms or by UV light from the Sun. Single oxygen atoms cannot exist alone without regrouping back into di-atomic oxygen molecules. During this recombination stage, some atoms will regroup into loosely bonded tri-atomic oxygen. This new molecule is called Ozone or O3.

Ozone generators are able to make ozone from normal air and are normally used as room disinfectants.

To view the article please visit this link: https://www.thailandmedical.news/news/ozone-can-be-used-to-destroy-the-new-coronavirus-and-disinfect-areas

EcoInventions ozone based laundry systems can help to minimize the spread of infections, while avoiding using hot water, reducing gas, electric, water and laundry detergent costs.

An article published in WATER CONDITIONING & PURIFICATION MAGAZINE called “The Science of Ozone Laundry Systems” discusses benefits of ozone laundry devices as ecofriendly, economical, do not require detergents and other benefits including bactericidal and viricidal properties, used in many hospital laundry departments.

To view the article please visit this link: http://wcponline.com/2017/08/15/science-ozone-laundry-systems/



About ECOINVENTIONS (part of Toth Group, Inc)

Owned and operated by long time product developer and marketing expert Julius Toth, EcoInventions™ began as a family owned business. It has since expanded into a skilled team with the ability to implement new, advanced product lines. The company oversees its entire process; from the manufacturing, developing, and designing to the licensing as a U.S. distributor for its products.

Our eco-conscious ambitions include time and cost savings to the consumer and are exceeded only by accommodating an improved quality of life. EcoInventions™ passion is to continuously invent new and amazing healthy home technologies, chemical free alternatives, natural healing products & promote an optimal way of living.

All EcoInventions™ products pursue the idea of a safer, healthier and more efficient way of life. Dedication, passion, and core values guide our management team through the marketing and development process of our healthy home products. Glimpse our product lines & discover something new!

ABOUT KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development and production company that significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional mechanical fans and filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and reduce energy consumption. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down in size for the cooling of microchips or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are a broad range of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos devices. Examples of immediate addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently the Company is revisiting its business plan and planning to enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products.

Forward looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

