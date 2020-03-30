Neocis Files 510(k) To Enable the Yomi® Dental Robotic System to Assist with Full Arch Implant Treatment

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis, Inc., the leader and pioneer in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, announced today that they had filed for 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new Yomi® edentulous splint. This new splint will enable the Yomi Dental Robotic system to go beyond placing implants on partially edentulous patients to assisting doctors with full arch implant cases. The American College of Prosthodontists estimates that over 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. The new Yomi edentulous splint will enable doctors to use Yomi’s technology to help restore the dentition and smiles of people who are missing their teeth.



“Our doctors have been asking for a splint that would enable Yomi to assist with restoring full arches. After the conclusion of a successful clinical study of our new edentulous splint, I am delighted today to report that we have filed for 510(k) clearance,” said Alon Mozes, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neocis.

Dr. Uday Reebye, MD, DMD, a leader in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, who was the lead investigator in the Yomi Edentulous splint’s clinical study said, “Since there is no plastic surgical guide needed, there was no wait for surgical guide fabrication, and no physical guide impeding access or visualization. Robotic haptic guidance securely constrained the handpiece to the virtual restorative plan. Given the accuracy, precision, and intraoperative flexibility of robotic surgical platforms, this preliminary data supports the promise of Yomi robotic guidance to augment dental implant therapy for fully edentulous arches.”

Dr. Scotty Bolding, DDS, MS, a nationally recognized leader in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, who was an investigator in the Yomi Edentulous splint’s clinical study said, “I was so impressed by the accuracy of the first cases using Yomi robotic guidance in fully edentulous patients. The splints were extremely stable, easy to use and remarkably accurate. Additionally, there was excellent visibility in the surgical field that you cannot get with any available guide today. There is no doubt in my mind that Yomi will set the standard for the multi-implant cases in the future. I have been placing dental implants for over 30 years and I have never experienced the precision or accuracy that was demonstrated with the new full arch splint.”

About Yomi

Yomi® is the first and only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system. It is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. Yomi provides computerized navigation to assist in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system offers physical guidance through haptic robotic technology, which constrains the drill in position, orientation, and depth. The assistive technology provides the surgeon with complete control and, unlike plastic surgical guides, allows for clear visualization of the surgical site. Yomi® enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient. The Yomi Robotics system has been used to place over 1800 dental implants across the United States.

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com .

Contact

Cassie Hallberg

Vice President of Marketing

(732) 688-8839

info@neocis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.