MI Releases Updated 5th Edition Methanol Safe Handling Manual

The Methanol Institute is committed to promoting the safe handling of methanol across the global distribution chain

Our goal is to always provide the most up-to-date methanol safety information to our members and the general public.” — Gregory Dolan, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI), the trade association for the global methanol industry, is proud to introduce a new and updated 5th Edition of our Methanol Safe Handling Manual, as well as updates to our suite of technical bulletins. The Methanol Safe Handling Manual provides an overview of critical methanol safety information, including methanol health and fire risks, and how to mitigate them through proper safe handling procedures. This important document provides critical information not just for methanol production facility personnel, but anyone who may come in contact with methanol across the global distribution chain..MI’s member companies as well as additional outside organizations were critical partners in the production of this vital safety resource.This newly updated 5th Edition Methanol Manual, in conjunction with last year's update of MI’s Methanol Safe Handling Video, means that MI has completely revamped our safe handling materials over the past two years. "Our goal is to always provide the most up-to-date methanol safety information to our members and the general public. Product stewardship is job #1" said MI CEO Gregory Dolan.The new 263-page Methanol Safe Handing Manual is available on our website at www.methanol.org/safe-handling/ and the companion Methanol Safe Handling Video is available on our website and on MI’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/MethanolInstitute About MIThe Methanol Institute serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry. SGS Inspire is a data and information service that provides expertise in the areas of fuel quality, vehicle emissions, energy and transportation. Future Fuel Strategies provides market and policy intelligence with a unique insight and analysis drawn from a global network in the fuels industry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.