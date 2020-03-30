Health Benefits Uphold Demand for White Button Mushroom Powder; North American Market to Reflect Maximum Profitable Opportunities, Says PMR

The rise in demand for convenience food from the millennial population is fueling the growth of the white button mushroom powder market. Essential nutrients present in white button mushroom powder make it a suitable ingredient for health supplements. Unique taste imparted by white button mushroom powder makes for another use case in its application in the food industry.

New York, United States, March 30, 2020 -- The global white button mushroom powder market is set to grow at 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2029. According to the latest market research report from PMR, Market players are focused to acquire a maximum health-centered millennial consumer base. They are launching new products in the beverages segment to stay at the edge of competition. New nutritional supplements containing white button mushroom powder is gaining traction in the market, widening the scope of application for white button mushroom powder.

White Button Mushroom Powder Market: Key Takeaways

The beverages industry will contribute major revenue in the market by the end of 2029 on the back of the wide application of mushroom powder in functional beverages.

The business to business segment will hold major chunk owing to direct use of mushroom powder by the manufacturers in different products.

Retail sales channels will generate lucrative opportunities in the market.

North America along with Europe will account for 50% of the market revenue through 2019-2029.

White Button Mushroom Powder Market: Key Growth Drivers

The rapidly growing popularity of umami is driving the demand for white button mushroom powder.

The rise in demand for convenience food is positively influencing the application of white button mushroom powder across the food and beverage sector.

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by white button mushroom powder is scaling the demand in the market.

Burgeoning demand for vitamin D-infused food boosts the sale of white button mushroom powder.

White Button Mushroom Powder Market: Key Restraint

The Presence of substitute of white button mushroom powder in the market poses a challenge before the growing adoption rate of this powder.

White Button Mushroom Powder Market: Competition Landscape

Established market players are strengthening their presence on different channels of distribution to sustain their market position. Major players profiled in the global white button mushroom powder market are Greenyard Group, Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry Co., Ltd, MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Mycotrition GmbH. and Pistol River Mushroom Farm Inc.

About the Report

Persistence Market Research, provides an impartial view of the global white button mushroom powder market, providing historical market statistics (2014-2018) and projections for 2019-2029. The study segregates the white button mushroom powder market based on distribution channel (business to consumer and business to business) and end use (beverage industry, food industry, supplements, household/retail and foodservice industry), across prominent geographic regions.

