QM ENVIRONMENTAL: Demand for specialized COVID-19 cleaning services expected to spike

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 30, 2020 -- QM Environmental, a leading Canadian environmental and industrial services company, today announced that its deep cleaning and remediation services for businesses and government agencies concerned about contamination from coronavirus (COVID-19) has full capacity to help businesses across Canada.



“Over the past three weeks, we have been inundated with calls from businesses across Canada worried about the spread of COVID-19 amongst their workers and customers, but we also know that not enough businesses have started thinking about what they will need to do before they reopen,” said Jeremy Robinson, Head of Hazmat and Emergency Management & Environmental Response Services, QM Environmental. “Though a lot of businesses have been forced to shut down, transportation fleets, workplaces that have been deemed essential, and locations where people still must congregate such as train stations, multi-family buildings, and care facilities remain operational, open, and at risk. As the crisis continues to evolve, we have refocused operations to help businesses safeguard against the further spread of COVID-19.”

While some businesses continue to operate, requiring a new level of cleanliness to stop the spread of COVID-19, not enough have started asking themselves what they need to do to ensure the workplace is clean before their employees and customers can return, significantly driving up demand for specialized cleaning services in the coming weeks. Securing a reputable and professional biohazard decontamination provider early will be critical in ensuring businesses and services are able to return to normal as quickly as possible.

QM Environmental has extensive experience in neutralizing and remediating various types of virus outbreaks including the Avian Flu. The company’s team has specialized equipment and training to neutralize dangerous bacteria, viruses, spores and germs from commercial properties using professional CDC-approved disinfectant products that are known to be effective against hard-to-kill viruses.



WHAT COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLEANING TO FIGHT COVID-19

COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person through respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze, close or prolonged personal contact, or touching surfaces or objects with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

Effectively cleaning surfaces at office spaces and common areas will be critical to slowing the spread. Here’s what companies need to know:

Why do we need a specialized cleaning crew for COVID-19? All companies should ensure they are using a reputable company that has experience with working with past virus outbreaks and are using approved techniques to ensure when work starts up again that there are no traces of the virus left in the building. QM Environmental has extensive training and experience dealing with incidents like this and has a national network of staff, equipment, and approved products.

How do we keep cleaning personnel safe from COVID-19? It is crucial that anyone directly disinfecting potentially contaminated areas is wearing certified personal protective equipment. At a minimum, they need to wear a NIOSH approved N95 mask along with safety goggles, appropriate protective Tyvek suit, nitrile gloves, and approved footwear that can be properly disinfected through decontamination. It is recommended that for improved protection factors all workers wear an APR respirator with P100 filters and be decontaminated prior to leaving any work site.

What type of cleaning products should be used for COVID-19? All products to be used for disinfecting need to be approved by Health Canada, CDC/EPA, or Transport Canada depending on the type of building, vehicle or general surface that needs to be disinfected. Some disinfectants may be abrasive to certain surfaces and modes of transportation. All products should be double-checked against manufacturer recommendations.

How do we dispose of waste materials used to clean COVID-19? All materials will be packaged and transported to meet Transportation of Dangerous Good Regulations. Waste should always be packaged and labeled correctly and delivered only to facilities that have the capabilities to dispose of Hazardous Waste and handled correctly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

How often should we be cleaning? Disinfecting varies for all different business types depending on areas, buildings or how sensitive the work area may be. It should be done prior to employees returning back to work, if there are any suspected positive cases of COVID-19 or daily if you feel that there is enough traffic in the workplace that may increase the chance of any exposures.

“As a supplement to your existing cleaning crew, or as your sole biohazard decontamination contractor, QM Environmental is here to assist. Our National Emergency network is available to you 24/7 right across Canada,” said Chase Porter, General Manager of Emergency Management and Environmental Response Services.

About QM Environmental

QM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams strategically located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM Environmental is a customer-driven organization, backed by over 35 years of experience solving environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality. QM’s services include: Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment.

Learn more at www.QMenv.com .

For more information, contact: Chase Porter 604-842-4437 Chase.Porter@qmenv.com or info@qmenv.com 1-877-378-7745

Media Inquiries: Justin Sharp, CEO, Justin.Sharp@qmenv.com







