Meet Analytics Giant Axtria® Virtually At eyeforpharma 2020

/EIN News/ -- Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is proud to be a virtual participant at eyeforpharma Barcelona VIRTUAL. Now more than ever, it is essential for the pharmaceutical industry to work together and put the patients’ interests first. Despite the on-going pandemic, Axtria is excited to participate in what is expected to be the biggest online pharma gathering of 2020.

The virtual conference will take place from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3. In its 18th year, eyeforpharma is recognized as the biggest commercial pharma event with more than 3,000 pharma pioneers and health innovators, and now you can attend without ever leaving your desk.

There will be ample opportunity to meet with Axtria's leaders, virtually. If you are a registered attendee with access to the meetings platform, you can simply exchange messages and schedule a time to meet with the Axtria team in a 1-to-1 virtual meeting. It is as easy as: search for Axtria, send a meeting request, and click on the meeting location at the agreed time to join the virtual meeting room. Don't miss this opportunity to have a one-on-one discussion focused on how data-driven decisions can help with your continued success.

Attendees are encouraged to connect with Axtria to discuss their challenges and learn about the company's offerings. The Axtria team will be attending the informative online presentations, as well as engaging in the discussions across all aspects of life sciences innovations.

While Axtria is disappointed that they will not be together in-person with the pharmaceutical community, they are excited to participate in the online digital experience.

To sign up for the eyeforpharma Barcelona VIRTUAL conference, please visit https://www.eyeforpharma.com/barcelona/.

About eyeforpharma

eyeforpharma is a hub for senior-level pharma executives, patient advocacy groups, and other health experts to exchange ideas and stay up to date with shifting trends and practices within the pharmaceutical industry. eyeforpharma provides industry-focused commentary, events, reports, and other valuable expert-driven content. With 10,000+ virtual attendees, eyeforpharma Barcelona VIRTUAL is the 18th edition of the annual event and is one of the world's largest commercial pharma summit.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company's founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Jennifer Salah Axtria Inc. 877.929.8742 Jennifer.Salah@axtria.com



