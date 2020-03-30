Metaswitch Expands Enterprise Voice Capabilities for Communications Service Providers with Microsoft® Teams Certification

Cloud trials now available in Azure Marketplace, reducing cost and time to market

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications leader Metaswitch today announced that its Perimeta Session Border Controller (SBC) has now been certified for Microsoft Direct Routing for Teams and is available for immediate trials on the Microsoft Azure cloud. The solution provides secure, integrated publicly routable voice services to Teams collaboration environments.



With Direct Routing, Metaswitch’s Perimeta SBC will enhance the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services offered by service providers, while allowing Microsoft Teams customers to make and receive calls to and from the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) in Teams. Direct routing with Perimeta SBC will allow for a smooth migration path to the cloud and enable organizations to leverage existing service providers, even if calling plans aren’t available in their country locations.

“We are inviting our customers to take advantage of the trial to experience the ease of use and rich feature set of the Perimeta SBC,” said Seenu Eswara, VP Mobile Solutions for Metaswitch. “Accelerating more options for service providers, including availability in the Azure Marketplace of our newly certified solution set enables service providers to take advantage of a fast and easy way to expand their networks and deploy the rich feature set of Microsoft 365 seamlessly.”

Perimeta is the market leading cloud native SBC and was developed not only to deliver SIP interworking and security performance demanded of large-scale rich communications services, but to help service providers simplify operations via automation, continuous integration and continuous delivery. Its microservices based, distributed software architecture allows automated upgrades and quick and easy enhancements as the market evolution for enterprise voice continues at a rapid pace.

“Microsoft welcomes its new relationship with Metaswitch as one of the first providers of software-based, cloud native solutions,” said Paul Cannon, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Teams. “Its cloud native architecture provides an advantage that our service provider customers can leverage to optimize their infrastructure and build incremental revenues. It’s a notable addition to our Azure Marketplace.”

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is the world’s leading cloud native communications software company. The company is constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

Copyright ©2020 Metaswitch Networks. “Metaswitch” and “Metaswitch Networks” are registered trademarks. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

