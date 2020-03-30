Twin Cities Med-Tech Company Provation Creates Free Coronavirus Resource for All Healthcare Professionals

Minnesota Medical Software Company Offers Complimentary COVID-19 Clinical Order Set and Care Plan Content

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN (March 30, 2020)— Provation is proud to announce the recent release of its free COVID-19 (coronavirus) order set and care plan content for all healthcare professionals. This medical content gives healthcare professionals the ability to develop and administer accurate treatment specifically for patients with a coronavirus diagnosis and/or symptoms based on the latest evidence and best practices.



Complimentary PDFs of COVID-19 Provation® Order Set and Care Plan are now available online to download . Provation’s dedicated medical content team will be continuously updating these COVID-19 order set and care plan PDFs as new evidence becomes available.

COVID-19 Provation Order Set and Care Plan PDFs are being offered to all healthcare professionals for download, not only Provation customers, to help during these unprecedented times.

“Provation will do whatever we can to support healthcare professionals on the frontlines in the global efforts to treat COVID-19 patients, save lives and stop the spread of this deadly threat,” said Provation CEO Daniel Hamburger.

How Provation® Order Set Advisor and Care Plans work:

COVID-19 Provation ® Order Set and Care Plan PDFs are designed to promote consistency of care with evidence-based content for patient evaluation and initial management specific to COVID-19.

are designed to promote consistency of care with evidence-based content for patient evaluation and initial management specific to COVID-19. Provation ® Order Set Advisor is software clinicians trust to efficiently govern and maintain medical order sets from electronic health record (EHR) systems based on the latest evidence available. This allows healthcare professionals to reduce clinical variability and follow best practices when treating patients.

is software clinicians trust to efficiently govern and maintain medical order sets from electronic health record (EHR) systems based on the latest evidence available. This allows healthcare professionals to reduce clinical variability and follow best practices when treating patients. Provation ® Care Plans offer clear, evidence-based parameters for effective patient care to drive nurses’ and care teams’ confidence, consistency and accountability.

offer clear, evidence-based parameters for effective patient care to drive nurses’ and care teams’ confidence, consistency and accountability. Provation® Order Set Advisor and Care Plans software integrate and work with existing EHRs including Epic and Cerner.

“We always want to give healthcare professionals the digital tools they need to focus on their patients’ care,” said Hamburger.

“During these extraordinary times, we want Provation’s Order Set and Care Plan COVID-19 content to help equip healthcare experts with evidence-based content needed to treat patients diagnosed with coronavirus, and to provide peace of mind that the orders and care plans they are using are laser-focused on COVID-19’s symptoms and treatment options,” Hamburger explained.

Provation’s coronavirus (COVID-19) order set is for initial evaluation and management only. COVID-19 pneumonia can be complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), sepsis and the need for ICU admission and ventilator management, all of which are addressed in separate Provation Order Sets.

Provation has also developed a COVID-19 Long Term Care Facility care plan to help monitor and manage residents to prevent/limit exposure and to prevent the spread of infection, which is also available for free to healthcare professionals.

About Provation Medical:

Provation is a leading provider of clinical productivity software for healthcare professionals. Celebrating 25 years, we proudly serve more than 3,300 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and medical offices, including 42 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Provation helps providers increase operational efficiencies, business profitability and regulatory compliance by improving quality, streamlining workflows and enabling insights with structured data. Our portfolio includes solutions for procedure documentation (Provation® MD and Provation® Apex), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor and Provation® Care Plans), practice management, electronic medical records (EMR) and report writing (MD-Reports) and perioperative documentation (Provation® MultiCaregiver). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information about Provation’s solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

