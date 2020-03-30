Sumo Logic Offers Free Cloud-Based Data Analytics to Support Work From Home and Online Classroom Productivity

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today announced a number of free analytics solutions and resources to help support enterprises and the broader community during the coronavirus pandemic. The company unveiled a bundle of SaaS apps designed to help IT and security teams ensure critical business applications are up, running and secure. In addition, Sumo Logic is offering its Continuous Intelligence Platform™ for free to all educational institutions to provide disruption-free learning to students globally. Lastly, the company launched a new series with best-selling author Shawn Achor on how to shift to more positive mindsets amidst uncertainty.



Improving WFH Productivity

Most organizations have a majority of their employees working from home (WFH) to maintain social distancing and safety. Remote access, VPN, endpoint security and SaaS solutions are the lifeblood for enterprises to keep employees engaged and productive. Sumo Logic is offering a new Work-From-Home solution that helps IT and security teams ensure the visibility, reliability and security of mission critical business apps. The bundle solution includes a number of existing Sumo Logic and partner apps including:

SSO - Auth0, Duo, Okta, One Login, Azure Active Directory

- Auth0, Duo, Okta, One Login, Azure Active Directory Remote Access - Cisco Meraki, zScaler Web Security

- Cisco Meraki, zScaler Web Security Endpoint Security - CrowdStrike Falcon, Carbon Black, Cylance

- CrowdStrike Falcon, Carbon Black, Cylance Productivity Apps - G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, Slack

The new solution is available as a 90-day free trial and will also be available through Sumo Logic’s partner ecosystem, and will include customer support to help set up and optimize within any enterprise environment.

Powering the Online Classroom

During these tough times, schools and higher education institutions have shifted to online classes to continue to provide children with crucial learning. Sumo Logic believes these services are critical to intellectually challenging students, while providing them a positive outlook and keeping them safe during the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to support these schools and colleges and keep their online environments up and running, Sumo Logic is offering its cloud-based continuous intelligence platform free of cost to enable IT teams to provide disruption-free learning to children globally.

Mindset Reset Podcast Series

The current global health crisis is affecting everyone and it can be challenging to stay positive and mentally strong to meet the uncertainty. Sumo Logic has partnered with Shawn Achor, happiness researcher and New York Times best-selling author, to deliver a four-part series focused on helping adjust our mindset in this current climate. The Mindset Reset series will launch March 30.

“We are all experiencing an unprecedented situation that is no doubt impacting our mental and emotional health and people deal with these challenges differently,” said researcher and New York Times best-selling author of The Happiness Advantage and Big Potential, Shawn Achor. “I was thrilled when Sumo Logic approached me with the idea of the Mindset Reset series as I think it’s so important to find positive ways to adapt our mindset to tackle the uncertainty, change, anxiety and stress many of us are feeling right now.”

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, distributed cloud systems, is the industry’s first continuous intelligence platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. Every day the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ delivers tens of millions of insights to customers who rely on continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

