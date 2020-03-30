Calgary-based headversity to Provide Digital Resilience Solution to Trucking Workforce

Trimac Transportation to Receive Complimentary Resilience Training App for its Drivers

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- headversity, an industry-leading workplace mental wellness app headquartered in Calgary, AB, announced that it has partnered with Trimac Transportation.



Trimac Transportation is getting a much-needed dose of employee wellness in the form of mental health and resilience training offered through headversity.

Kara Gillespie, VP of People and Culture at Trimac Transportation has been impressed with headversity, and the partnership they have developed, she says, “headversity’s app empowers people to take control of their own mental health and helps educate people that what they are experiencing is normal in today’s fast-paced society. It’s a matter of getting the right tools in people’s hands to build the resiliency we all need these days to keep up with life’s challenges.”

The Canadian government has recently deemed truck driving an essential service during the COVID-19 crisis. While many Canadians now understand the great importance of maintaining a supply chain across the border with the United States, most do not know about the increased stress and stigma that drivers are facing during this time.

“COVID-19 has impacted everybody. People are worried about their family, friends, community, and how it will impact the economy and their jobs. We are all experiencing stress and anxiety levels higher than ever before.” Gillespie notes, “The transportation industry has been recognized as an essential service required to keep going and deliver much-needed goods and supplies. Without drivers, mechanics, washrack technicians, and dispatchers continuing to do what they do each day, grocery store shelves would be empty, gas stations would run out of fuel, and medical supplies will not get to hospitals. This is a heavy, but honourable, burden our industry carries. However, we are hearing how difficult it is for our drivers to find food on the road with restaurants closing, or access to bathrooms or hotels to sleep for the night. This is adding to the stress of what they are already feeling during these unprecedented times.”

Starting this week, all of Trimac’s employees will have access to the full suite of mental health supports offered by headversity, including self-assessments, tracking tools and curated content based on personal needs. During this heightened time of stress, these types of tools are valued by organizations as they support the mental health of employees while they are remote. Gillespie recognizes this as a leader.

“There has never been a more important time to take care of the mental health for all of our team members. The headversity app is the perfect tool for us to reach all of our people who are spread out geographically across North America. They can use it any time, anywhere, in private, in small or large doses, and with full access to vital information and support to help them face each day feeling more empowered over their own mental health and take things one day at a time.”

Dr. Ryan Todd, headversity CEO and also a psychiatrist, said it was important for his company to provide extra support for Trimac staff because they’re braving the front lines of this fight.

“We have so much gratitude for all the heroic employees who continue to work and provide much needed services across Canada. It starts with our mental health, as we all cope with this new reality. For Trimac truck drivers who are out there on the road, on their own, we are pleased to offer them complimentary access to our app when resilience is needed most. It’s the least we can do to offer support.”

About Trimac Transportation:

Trimac is a leading transportation company headquartered in Calgary, AB, providing bulk transportation and logistic services throughout North America.

About headversity:

headversity is a leading mental wellness app for organizations, with 22 micro-lessons on the six points of resilience. The program offers users media-enriched & personalized resilience training in their pockets, offering tools and exercises to help them think, feel, and be better, rain or shine. Learn more at www.headversity.com

CONTACT :

Steven Gramlich

Chief Marketing Officer, headversity

steven@headversity.com

SOURCE headversity

Related Links

headversity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.