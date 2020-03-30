FAX CAPITAL FILES 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PUBLISHES INAUGURAL ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the Company) (TSX: FXC & FXC.WT) today announced that it has filed its audited 2019 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Copies of these documents are available on the Company’s website (www.faxcapitalcorp.com) and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



The Company has also published its first Annual Letter to Shareholders, which can be accessed on the Company’s website here and also on SEDAR.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sophia Tang, Investor Relations

Telephone: (416) 860-6108

Email: IR@faxcapitalcorp.com

Website: www.faxcapitalcorp.com

Media Relations

Tim Foran

Telephone: (416) 986-8515

Email: tim.foran@loderockadvisors.com

