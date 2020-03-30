TruCrowd Services Appoints Claudia Ecobici as CEO

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – TruCrowd Services, LLC. (“TCS”), a specialized provider of digital marketing strategies and marketing services for Regulation A+ (Reg. A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) ventures, announced today, that the Company has appointed Claudia Ecobici as the new CEO.



A Member of TCS noted, “We are truly excited about the Company’s potential, following the appointment of Ms. Ecobici. Ms. Ecobici possesses a high level of international business education, which is complemented by her attendance of Executive Programs at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Fluent in four languages, Ms. Ecobici also brings her expertise in international marketing, communications, and strategy development. We are confident that with Ms. Ecobici at the helm, TCS will be able to fully develop and execute its business plan and become a formidable player in the digital marketing arena; particularly for communication and marketing campaigns concerning Titles III and IV of the JOBS Act, Reg. CF and Reg A+, respectively.”

This news comes on the heels of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (DigitalAMN (OTC: DATI)) announcing that the hybrid accelerator purchased a 60% stake in TruCrowd Services, LLC. It is anticipated that TCS, now a subsidiary of DigitalAMN, will play a significant role in the ‘DAMN ecosystem’ – delivering additional revenue, while also providing marketing and communication services to all of DigitalAMN’s clients and equity portfolio companies. As a DigitalAMN subsidiary, TCS will continue with its development into a full-service agency, focused on offering cost-effective, high-quality marketing and communications services, for Reg A+ and Reg. CF endeavors, to small and medium-sized businesses. This includes both microcap and small-cap publicly traded companies.

“I am very excited to be joining the TCS team and for the future of the company,” stated Ms. Claudia Ecobici. “Equity crowdfunding plays an important role in shaping the entrepreneurship landscape of tomorrow and I believe TCS is properly geared up to capitalize on this growing industry.

“Now, more than ever, marketing will be vital in putting crowdfunding at the forefront of meeting the challenges of tomorrow. TCS has a unique business model that positions it to provide high-quality marketing and communication consultancy and implementation services to help businesses reach their fullest potential.”

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

About TruCrowd Services, LLC.

TruCrowd Services, LLC. is a Chicago-based, full-service digital marketing agency, specializing in marketing of Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings through its RegABoost brand. The team at TruCrowd Services, LLC. has experience in providing compliant, marketing and advertising solutions, technologies and services, for both public and private companies as well as startups and development stage companies leveraging crowdfunding.

Services offered by the Company include, but are not limited to, creating the offerings page, PR, video editing, social media engagements, email marketing, and online advertising.

Contact:

Sean@RegABoost.com

847-807-3434



