Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 30 March 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)



23/03/2020 MTA 18,678 123.8985 2,314,175.34



Total







- 18,678 123.8985 2,314,175.34

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 27 March 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 125,748,011.70 for No. 870,769 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 29,985,333.60 (Euro 27,308,366.63*) for No. 185,717 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 9,170,043 common shares held in treasury as of 27 March 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,721,619 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 502,656,868.21.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment



