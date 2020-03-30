Global HID Market | High Intensity Discharge Bulbs Industry 2020 Outlook

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global high intensity discharge [hid] bulbs market was worth $1.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% and reach $2.3 billion by 2023. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is expected to grow at a rate of about 6.23% and reach $2.3 billion by 2023. Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high intensity discharge bulb market. However, stringent energy efficiency standards and regulations imposed on HID lamps is acting as a restraint on the market.

The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma or ionized gas.

The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is segmented into metal halide light, high-pressure sodium light, xenon arc light, and others.

By Geography - The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market

HID bulbs manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new technologically advanced products into the market. In addition to design, manufacturers are also focusing on energy-efficiency by investing in in-house R&D and forming strategic partnerships. Manufacturers are focusing on producing HID lamps with limited light pollution and improved life as compared to LED and metal halide.

Potential Opportunities In The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market

With an increase in economy and growing demand due to growing population, the scope and potential for the global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US), Lithonia Lighting (US), Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US), Contrac Lighting (UK), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US), Feit Electric Company (US), General Electric Company (US), Halonix Limited (India), and Havells India Limited (India).

