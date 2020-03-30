Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX: CAL) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:



https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents

The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).

Shareholders are encouraged, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, to vote online or by proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form which they will receive from the Company’s registrar.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth

Maurice Mason

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

WH Ireland Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751 Blytheweigh Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.