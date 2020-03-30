Aura Minerals Announces Temporary Interruption of Operations in Honduras Following Government Declared State of Emergency

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (“Aura” or the “Company”) today announced that operations at its San Andres Mine in Honduras are partially interrupted, in accordance with government-mandated restrictions in response to COVID-19.



On March 16, 2020, the Honduran National Defense and Security Council approved by PCM Decree 21-2020, among others, the suspension of work in the public and private sectors until March 29, 2020, with private companies such as Aura having to operate with a minimal work force for general maintenance no greater than 50 people. Minerales de Occidente, S.A. de C.V., the Company’s subsidiary which owns the surface and mineral rights of the San Andres Mine, requested and obtained authorization to operate the maintenance activities of its leaching process, while all mining operation are suspended in accordance with the governmental decree. On March 29, 2020, the Honduran National System for Risk Management (SINAGER) announced the extension of the suspension until April 12, 2020. Meanwhile, Aura is conducting minimal care and maintenance and leaching activities during the suspension and will keep the market informed of any updates.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which they live and work," said Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aura.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, but are not limited to, the duration or extent of the restrictions and suspensions with respect to our Honduran operations, and the effect that any such restrictions or suspensions may have on our operations and our financial and operational results; the ability of the Company to successfully maintain our Honduran operations on care and maintenance, or to restart these operations efficiently or economically, or at all; and the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We calls this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.