Recruiting for Good to Help Plant Based Nutrition Teacher Reya Steele Feed Her Kids

Join Recruiting for Good to Sponsor Your Favorite Teacher in Need and Help Feed Her Kids Recruiting for Good Collaborates to Help Fund Good Food Savings for Sponsored Teachers Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is using staffing placements to help fund food savings for teachers. Reya Steele is our first sponsored teacher and awesome mom in LA.

Join Recruiting for Good to sponsor your favorite teacher in need and help feed her kids!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a purpose driven staffing agency in Santa Monica launched meaningful service for women who ' Love to Feed LA Teachers and their Kids'. Our first sponsored teacher and mom is Reya Steele ; who teaches plant based education in LA.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder+Fun Advocate Recruiting for Good, "Due to the coronavirus and uncertain times; Reya has had to develop online plant based nutrition curriculum to make ends meet. She is looking for opportunities to teach remotely to students at schools, and can also teach home-schooled kids and private families more about healthy eating habits. Hire her today."Why R4G is Sponsoring Teacher Reya SteeleMs. Steele teaches garden-based nutrition to elementary school students and develops nutrition curriculum. And is a single parent working part-time hours to care for her kids.Ms. Steele recently developed a well-timed online nutrition course, "Learn to eat smart for a healthy heart, brain, and body. Nutrition science know-how is your ticket to a life of wellness!"This is a grade 4 level nutrition and life science course that introduces students to nutrients, the good stuff in food that our body needs to grow and stay well. Each lesson is paired with a new healthy recipe that's kid-tested and approved.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Helping awesome teachers feed their kids is meaningful to me. Before I started my staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; I was a teacher for 10 years. Every day I honor my mom by using my talent for good."AboutSince 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven community services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is funding meaningful service; empowering women who love to help feed LA teachers and their kids. www.LovetoFeedLA.com...Food for Good (Rewarding gift cards to Sprouts, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods).Reya Steele is a Holistic Health and Nutrition Educator specializing in the medicinal power of plants and a whole food plant-based diet. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from College of Charleston. For the past the 23 years, her passion for research and expert writing focused on; food system, nutrition, and holistic health.Reya has a certificate in Plant Based Nutrition from the Center for Nutrition Studies and Cornell University, is ServSafe Certified, and is a member of the Teaching Gardens Network. She currently divides her time between teaching garden-based nutrition to elementary school students, developing nutrition curriculum, and taking care of her kids. To learn more about Reya and the holistic health education she teaches visit website www.HealingWithPlants.us



