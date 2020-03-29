Coronavirus - Nigeria: On the 29th of March 2020, Fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
• Till date, One hundred and eleven (111) cases have been confirmed, three cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Of the Fourteen(14) new cases reported on the 29th of March, Five(5) are in FCT and Nine (9) are in Lagos. • All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care. • A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activitiesDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
