Coronavirus - Nigeria: On the 29th of March 2020, Fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

• On the 29th of March 2020, Fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

• Till date, One hundred and eleven (111) cases have been confirmed, three cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Of the Fourteen(14) new cases reported on the 29th of March, Five(5) are in FCT and Nine (9) are in Lagos. • All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care. • A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities



