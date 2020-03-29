Coronavirus - Uganda: 3 samples confirmed positive for COVID-19 today, 29 March 2020

3 samples confirmed positive for COVID-19 today; while 203 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Total number of cases is now 33 in Uganda.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.