Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification note on additional COVID-19 Confirmed Cases (March 29, 2020)

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted additional laboratory tests and two (2) additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, making the total cases twenty-one (21).

The confirmed cases are a 38 years old male and 35 ram old female Ethiopians that live in Addis Ababa. They have history of travel to Dubai at different dates. Upon developing symptoms, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted a laboratory test and the result confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Currently there are seventeen (17) cases in isolation and treatment center with one of the patient receiving intensive care. As reported previously, the two cases have been transferred to their country. In addition to the previously recovered case, one case has fully recovered making the number of fully recovered cases two. Both of them are kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email: ephieoc@gmail.com

Dr. Lin Tadesse Minister of Health March 29, 2020



